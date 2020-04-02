Foreign Exchange Market Global Industry Analysis 2018 – 2025

Global Foreign Exchange Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Foreign Exchange Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Foreign Exchange market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Foreign Exchange market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Foreign exchange refer to money in one currency is exchanged for another.

The reporting dealers segment led the market. Reporting dealers generate high returns by making use of the trading strategies and private information. This brings in huge interday liquidity to the systems with bid and offer quotes traded throughout the day.

Try Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3322861-global-foreign-exchange-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Currency swaps segment led the market. Analysts expect this market to make a huge profit through the bilateral currency swaps through internationalization of trade facilitation, which will allow top vendors to earn good returns during the forecast period.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

JPMorgan Chase

Citibank

Deutsche Bank

Barclays

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

BNP Paribas

Goldman Sachs

HSBC

Royal Bank of Scotland

UBS

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Currency Swaps

Outright Forward and FX Swaps

FX Options

Market segment by Application, split into

Reporting Dealers

Other Financial Institutions

Non-Financial Customers

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Foreign Exchange in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Foreign Exchange are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Foreign Exchange Manufacturers

Foreign Exchange Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Foreign Exchange Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Foreign Exchange market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3322861-global-foreign-exchange-market-size-status-and-forecast-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Foreign Exchange Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Foreign Exchange

1.1 Foreign Exchange Market Overview

1.1.1 Foreign Exchange Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Foreign Exchange Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 Europe

1.2.3 China

1.2.4 Japan

1.2.5 Southeast Asia

1.2.6 India

1.3 Foreign Exchange Market by Type

1.3.1 Currency Swaps

1.3.2 Outright Forward and FX Swaps

1.3.3 FX Options

1.4 Foreign Exchange Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Reporting Dealers

1.4.2 Other Financial Institutions

1.4.3 Non-Financial Customers

2 Global Foreign Exchange Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Foreign Exchange Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 JPMorgan Chase

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2 Citibank

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3 Deutsche Bank

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4 Barclays

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5 Bank of America Merrill Lynch

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6 BNP Paribas

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7 Goldman Sachs

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8 HSBC

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9 Royal Bank of Scotland

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10 UBS

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Foreign Exchange Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Foreign Exchange Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Foreign Exchange Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Foreign Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Foreign Exchange in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Foreign Exchange

5 United States Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Foreign Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Foreign Exchange Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Foreign Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

6.1 Europe Foreign Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Foreign Exchange Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

6.3 Europe Foreign Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

7 China Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

7.1 China Foreign Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 China Foreign Exchange Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

7.3 China Foreign Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

8 Japan Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

8.1 Japan Foreign Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Japan Foreign Exchange Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

8.3 Japan Foreign Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

9 Southeast Asia Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

9.1 Southeast Asia Foreign Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Southeast Asia Foreign Exchange Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

9.3 Southeast Asia Foreign Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

10 India Foreign Exchange Development Status and Outlook

10.1 India Foreign Exchange Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 India Foreign Exchange Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

10.3 India Foreign Exchange Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…..

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym