Fuel Pumps Market is Expected To Grow In Near Future By 2019

The report titled ‘Fuel Pumps Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 – 2019’ analyzes the worldwide market for various types of fuel pumps. This report gives you access to comprehensive analytics across geographies such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. These market data analytics are gleaned from primary and secondary research efforts. Annual forecasts and estimates are provided for the forecast period ranging from 2013 to 2019. A structured view of the competitive landscape is presented using Porter’s five forces analysis. The report also enumerates growth trends and opportunities and growth inhibitors.

In addition to these insights, this research report also offers a comprehensive company profiles section that provides information on the strategies, recent developments, financial standing, and product portfolios of leading participants in the market. A fuel pump is a vital component in the fuel system of an automobile. The three key functions of a fuel pump are: to deliver the right fuel quantity in keeping with the operating conditions of the engine, to maintain optimal pressure between the pump and carburetor to prevent fuel from overheating, and in most cases, to prevent vapor lock. While their essential functions remain the same, there are various types of fuel pumps based on different operating principles such as: mechanical, electrical and vacuum pumps.

A fuel pump is thus an indispensible component of an internal combustion engine. A number of old engines had no function for a fuel pump as fuel-feeding depended solely on gravitational force. But, engines that do not use the gravitational feed technology need to incorporate a pump that can feed fuel from the tank to the engine. A carburetor engine comprises a low-pressure mechanical pump whereas fuel injection engines rely on electric fuel pumps. Besides controlling the fuel feed, these pumps perform the vital task of bringing fuel efficiency to an engine.

Turbo pumps, mechanical pumps, and electric pumps are among popular fuel pump designs. While turbo pumps are primarily seen in jet engines, electrical and mechanical pumps are used in contemporary cars. Mechanical pumps, on the other hand, were popular in older car models.