Geopolymers Market – Global Industry Key Trends, Competitive Scenario, Current and Future Players 2019-2025

Geopolymers are inorganic polymer concrete, which belong to a novel class of cementitious materials. They can be mixtures of compounds that consist of repeating units of silico-aluminate (-Si-O-Al-O-), silico-oxide (Si-O-Si-O-), alumino-phosphate (-Al-O-P-O-), or ferro-silico-aluminate (-Fe-O-Si-O-AlO-). A reaction between aluminosilicate oxides and alkali metal silicate solutions results in polymeric structures that may be amorphous or semi-crystalline geopolymers. The process of geopolymerization converts waste alumino-silicate materials into precast structures, non-structural elements, and concrete pavements, that has minimal effects on the environment. Geopolymers are chemically similar to ordinary Portland cement, and geopolymer binders can easily replace (fully or partially) ordinary Portland cement due to its similar benefits. The main advantage of geopolymer binder over ordinary Portland cement is its low carbon dioxide emissions, which is almost 80%-90% lower.

The economic advantages of geopolymer concrete will be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Compared with Portland cement concrete, geopolymer concrete provides numerous economic benefits. After adding the cost of alkaline liquids needed to make the geopolymer concrete from fly ash or blast furnace slag remains much lesser than Portland cement concrete offering the same performance. Also, the advantages such as low drying shrinkage, low creep, excellent resistance to sulfate attack, good acid resistance, and excellent fire resistance provided by the geopolymer concrete offer benefits when used in infrastructure applications. These benefits of geopolymer concrete over conventional Portland cement will drive the market growth of geopolymers during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the geopolymers market throughout the forecast period. Rapid infrastructural expansion and the rising awareness towards the need for energy efficiency and high-performance building materials such as such as geopolymer cement and concrete, will drive the growth of the market in this region.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

BASF

Geobeton

Nu-core

Wagners

Zeobond

ASK Chemicals

Milliken & Company

The Dow Chemical

Market Segment by Product Type

Rock-Based

Kaolin-Based

Meta-Kaolin-Based

Calcium-Based

Market Segment by Application

Cement and Concrete

Decorative Artifacts

Furnace and Reactor Insulators

Composites

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

