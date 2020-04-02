Global Citric Acid Market Witness Widespread Expansion During 2019-2024

The analysts forecast the global citric acid market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global citric acid for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the citric acid sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, types, and applications.

Geographically, the global citric acid market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of type, the global citric acid market is segmented into:

– Citric Acid Liquid

– Citric Acid Powder

Based on application, the citric acid market is segmented into:

– Food & Beverage

– Detergents & Cleaners

– Pharmaceutical & Cosmetics

– Industrial

– Agricultural

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global citric acid market are:

– Archer Daniels Midland Company

– BBCA Biochemical Co., Ltd.

– Cargill Incorporated

– COFCO Corporation

– Fuso Chemical Co., Ltd.

– Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd.

– Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

– Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co., Ltd.

– Niran (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

– PT Budi Starch & Sweetener Tbk

– Rzbc Group Co., Ltd.

– S.A. Citrique Belge N.V.

– Sucroal S.A.

– Sunshine Biotech International Co., Ltd.

– Tate & Lyle PLC

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global citric acid market.

– To classify and forecast global citric acid market based on product type, application and region.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global citric acid market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global citric acid market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global citric acid market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global citric acid market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of citric acid

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to citric acid

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with citric acid suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.