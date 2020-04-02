Global Crime Insurance Market 2019 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Summary

Crime insurance is a policy that covers financial loss after criminal activity, such as theft, fraud, forgery, and kidnapping. Most policies cover dishonest acts committed by both employees and outside actors.

This report focuses on the global Crime Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Crime Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Chubb

AXA

Aon

AIG

Aviva

Zurich Insurance

Founder Shield

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Theft Cover

Fraud Cover

Forgery Cover

Kidnapping Cover

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crime Insurance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crime Insurance development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Crime Insurance are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Crime Insurance Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Theft Cover

1.4.3 Fraud Cover

1.4.4 Forgery Cover

1.4.5 Kidnapping Cover

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Crime Insurance Market Share by Application (2019-2025)

1.5.2 Personal

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Crime Insurance Market Size

2.2 Crime Insurance Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Crime Insurance Market Size by Regions (2019-2025)

2.2.2 Crime Insurance Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Chubb

12.1.1 Chubb Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Crime Insurance Introduction

12.1.4 Chubb Revenue in Crime Insurance Business (2014-2019))

12.1.5 Chubb Recent Development

12.2 AXA

12.2.1 AXA Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Crime Insurance Introduction

12.2.4 AXA Revenue in Crime Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AXA Recent Development

12.3 Aon

12.3.1 Aon Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Crime Insurance Introduction

12.3.4 Aon Revenue in Crime Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Aon Recent Development

12.4 AIG

12.4.1 AIG Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Crime Insurance Introduction

12.4.4 AIG Revenue in Crime Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 AIG Recent Development

12.5 Aviva

12.5.1 Aviva Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Crime Insurance Introduction

12.5.4 Aviva Revenue in Crime Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Aviva Recent Development

12.6 Zurich Insurance

12.6.1 Zurich Insurance Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Crime Insurance Introduction

12.6.4 Zurich Insurance Revenue in Crime Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Zurich Insurance Recent Development

12.7 Founder Shield

12.7.1 Founder Shield Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Crime Insurance Introduction

12.7.4 Founder Shield Revenue in Crime Insurance Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Founder Shield Recent Development

