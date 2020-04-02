Global Digital Camera Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Digital Camera Industry

A digital camera is an electronic device that is used for taking pictures in the form of data, which can be stored on computers or any other hardware devices as opposed to the earlier version of film-based cameras.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increase in the use of action cameras. Action cameras are in high use because of the popularity of social networking sites, growing adventure tourism, and advances in technologies to generate HD quality videos. The advanced features of action cameras enable the photographers to capture high-speed action in stills and videos. The images generated by action cameras are of excellent quality. These cameras also have a long battery backup, waterproof features, and are easy to use in rough conditions. The global sports events such as IPL and FIFA World Cup are telecast using action cameras.

One of the major drivers for this market is Growing social media use. Social networking sites are powerful platforms that are used by people to build social relations. Every day, the number of active users on social networking sites are increasing. Users are joining these social sites to stay connected with family, friends, and people of different cultures, races, and traditions. Close to half of the population of the world is connected through social networking sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

One of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Complications in value chain. The production and distribution of goods rely on value chains. However, it is challenging to establish value chains. New players are entering the market and face difficulties in establishing their market distribution channels due to the presence of established players. Established players have strong relationships with suppliers and distributors.

The global Digital Camera market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Canon

Nikon Corporation

Panasonic

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Beijing Huaqi Information Digital Technology

Casio Computer

Fujifilm

Eastman Kodak Company

Olympus Corporation

Polaroid (PLR Ecommerce

LLC.)

Ricoh Company

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras

compact digital cameras

bridge compact digital cameras

mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

general

commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Digital Camera sales, value, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025).

Focuses on the key Digital Camera manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Camera are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Camera Manufacturers

Digital Camera Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Camera Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Digital Camera market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Global Digital Camera Market Research Report 2018

1 Digital Camera Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Digital Camera

1.2 Digital Camera Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Digital Camera Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Digital Camera Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) cameras

1.2.4 compact digital cameras

1.2.5 bridge compact digital cameras

1.2.6 mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras

1.3 Global Digital Camera Segment by Application

1.3.1 Digital Camera Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 general

1.3.3 commercial

1.4 Global Digital Camera Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Digital Camera Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)