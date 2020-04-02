Global E-bike Market 2019 -2025 Latest Technology , Recent Advancement, Significant Growth, Future Trends and Forecast

An e-bike, commonly known as an electric bicycle, is a bike that has an electric motor aligned to the pedals of the bicycle, which supplies the differential force required for the forward movement of the bicycle. Earlier, e-bikes were bulky because of the use of lead-acid batteries; however, with the use of nickelmetal hydride, nickelcadmium cell, or lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries in newer models, the weight of e-bikes has reduced significantly.

Governments of several countries around the world have passed laws that encourage the adoption of green technologies such as electric buses and e-bikes. For instance, Chinas government has adopted a law to support e-bike users and manufacturers.

E-bikes are very effective in reducing the emission of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. It also helps in reducing noise pollution and other types of environmental pollution. Moreover, the government in China has stopped issuing licenses for pedal assisted bicycles that produced harmful emissions, which will further contribute to this markets growth over the coming years.

The global e-bike market is characterized by the presence of well-diversified international and regional vendors. However, as the global vendors are increasing their footprint in the market, the regional vendors are finding it increasingly difficult to compete with them, especially in terms of quality. The competitive environment in this market is expected to intensify with product or service extensions, technological innovations, and M& A. Though there are several regional players with significant market shares, many international players are expanding their presence in China, Germany, and the US.

Global E-bike market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for E-bike.

This industry study presents the global E-bike market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The E-bike production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of E-bike in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Currie Technologies, Derby Cycle, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Currie Technologies

Derby Cycle

Jiangsu Xinri

Zhejiang Luyuan

eZee

GEOBY Electric Vehicle

Giant Manufacturing

ProdecoTech

E-bike Breakdown Data by Type

Sealed lead-acid battery

Lithium-ion battery

E-bike Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Others

E-bike Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

E-bike Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global E-bike status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key E-bike manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To segment the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of E-bike :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of E-bike market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

