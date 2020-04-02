Global Health Self-monitoring Market Key Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, 2017-2022
The Health Self-monitoring market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Health Self-monitoring market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Health Self-monitoring, with sales, revenue and global market share of Health Self-monitoring are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Health Self-monitoring market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Health Self-monitoring industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Get Free Report Sample and Customization: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1377170
The global market for selected health self-monitoring technologies reached nearly $16.7 billion in 2016. This market should grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% from $20.7 billion in 2017 to reach $71.9 billion by 2022.
Peripherals as a segment should reach $20.3 billion in 2017 and $70.9 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 28.4% for the period 2017-2022.
Software applications as a segment should reach $373 million in 2017 and $1.0 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 22.0% for the period 2017-2022.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Introduction
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst’s Credentials
Related BCC Research Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Definitions
Enabling Technologies
Market Segments
Market Summary
Chapter 4 Market Environment
Digital vs. Analog Monitoring Technologies
Mobile vs. Portable Monitoring Technologies
Self-testing vs. Self-monitoring
Health vs. Sports and Fitness Monitoring
Smartphones
Enhanced Data Processing Capabilities
Sensors
Geospatial Tracking
Networking Technologies
Cloud Services
Technologies
Applications
Purchasers/Payers
MEMS Sensors
Interested in Report: Make an Enquiry to Our Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1377170
(*Fill the form and our sales representative will get back to you for assistance)
Chapter 5 Health Self-monitoring Platforms
Epidemiological
Regulatory Approval
Privacy
Liability
Inactivity
Obesity
Stress
Hypertension
Sleep Problems and Disorders
Different Standards for Self-Monitoring Devices
Software Apps Require Regulatory Approval
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act
State Privacy Laws
Major Platforms
Competitive Assessment
Market
List of Table
Summary Table : Global Market for Selected Health Self-Monitoring Technologies, Through 2022
Table 1 : Global Market for Health Self-monitoring Technologies, by Type of Technology, Through 2022
Table 2 : Breakdown of Socioeconomic Characteristics of High-activation Individuals
Table 3 : Breakdown of Health Characteristics of High-activation Individuals
Table 4 : Breakdown of Socioeconomic Characteristics of Individuals Self-monitoring Their Blood Pressure
Table 5 : Global Smartphone Shipments and Market Shares, by Operating System, 2017 and 2022
Table 6 : Mobile Health Self-monitoring Platform User Base, Through 2022
Table 7 : Number of Mobile Devices Running Health Self-monitoring Platforms, 2016
Table 8 : Global Market for Health and Fitness Self-monitoring Peripherals, by Segment, Through 2022
Table 9 : Global Market for Self-monitoring Software Apps, through 2022
Table 10 : Selected U.S. Patents Related to Health Self-monitoring
Table 11 : Health Self-monitoring Peripherals, by Model
Contact Us:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Toll Free: 866-997-4948 (US-CANADA)
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/2RtaFUo
Follow us on Blogger @ https://marketnews-24.blogspot.com/