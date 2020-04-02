Global Health Self-monitoring Market Key Trends, Challenges and Opportunities, 2017-2022

The Health Self-monitoring market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Health Self-monitoring market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Health Self-monitoring, with sales, revenue and global market share of Health Self-monitoring are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Health Self-monitoring market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Health Self-monitoring industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global market for selected health self-monitoring technologies reached nearly $16.7 billion in 2016. This market should grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3% from $20.7 billion in 2017 to reach $71.9 billion by 2022.

Peripherals as a segment should reach $20.3 billion in 2017 and $70.9 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 28.4% for the period 2017-2022.

Software applications as a segment should reach $373 million in 2017 and $1.0 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 22.0% for the period 2017-2022.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definitions

Enabling Technologies

Market Segments

Market Summary

Chapter 4 Market Environment

Digital vs. Analog Monitoring Technologies

Mobile vs. Portable Monitoring Technologies

Self-testing vs. Self-monitoring

Health vs. Sports and Fitness Monitoring

Smartphones

Enhanced Data Processing Capabilities

Sensors

Geospatial Tracking

Networking Technologies

Cloud Services

Technologies

Applications

Purchasers/Payers

MEMS Sensors

Chapter 5 Health Self-monitoring Platforms

Epidemiological

Regulatory Approval

Privacy

Liability

Inactivity

Obesity

Stress

Hypertension

Sleep Problems and Disorders

Different Standards for Self-Monitoring Devices

Software Apps Require Regulatory Approval

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act

State Privacy Laws

Major Platforms

Competitive Assessment

Market

List of Table

Summary Table : Global Market for Selected Health Self-Monitoring Technologies, Through 2022

Table 1 : Global Market for Health Self-monitoring Technologies, by Type of Technology, Through 2022

Table 2 : Breakdown of Socioeconomic Characteristics of High-activation Individuals

Table 3 : Breakdown of Health Characteristics of High-activation Individuals

Table 4 : Breakdown of Socioeconomic Characteristics of Individuals Self-monitoring Their Blood Pressure

Table 5 : Global Smartphone Shipments and Market Shares, by Operating System, 2017 and 2022

Table 6 : Mobile Health Self-monitoring Platform User Base, Through 2022

Table 7 : Number of Mobile Devices Running Health Self-monitoring Platforms, 2016

Table 8 : Global Market for Health and Fitness Self-monitoring Peripherals, by Segment, Through 2022

Table 9 : Global Market for Self-monitoring Software Apps, through 2022

Table 10 : Selected U.S. Patents Related to Health Self-monitoring

Table 11 : Health Self-monitoring Peripherals, by Model

