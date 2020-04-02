Global K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Prophesied to Grow at a Faster Pace by 2025

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Global (United States, European Union and China) K-12 Robotic Toolkits Market Research Report 2019-2025” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

This report is a result of perfect combination of primary and secondary research and expert panel reviews. Besides unbiased and detailed reviews of the global K-12 Robotic Toolkits market across different regions using face-to-face interviews, primary research is said to involve email interactions and telephonic interviews. With a view to validate current analysis and data and receive latest market insights, authors of the report are said to have conducted several primary interviews with industry participants and experts. Secondary sources of information include SEC filings and investor presentations, financial reports, broker reports, company websites, and annual reports.

Robotic Toolkits is to provide a set of experience to facilitate the student’s development of knowledge, skills and attitudes for the design, analysis, application and operation of robots.

Robots have become a popular educational tool in some middle and high schools, as well as in numerous youth summer camps, raising interest in programming, artificial intelligence and robotics among students. First-year computer science courses at several universities now include programming of a robot in addition to traditional software engineering-based coursework.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for K-12 Robotic Toolkits.

This report studies the global market size of K-12 Robotic Toolkits, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the K-12 Robotic Toolkits sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

EZ-Robot

LEGO Education

Makeblock

Modular Robotics

Raspberry Pi Foundation

Sphero

Valiant

VEX Robotics

Wonder Worksho

Market Segment by Product Type

Science Course

Technology Course

Engineering Course

Mathematics Course

Other Courses

Market Segment by Application

PreK-Elementary Schools

Middle School

High School

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the K-12 Robotic Toolkits status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key K-12 Robotic Toolkits manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

