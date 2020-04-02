Global Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Service Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2022

The Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Service market report [5 Year Forecast 2017-2022] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Service market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Service, with sales, revenue and global market share of Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Service are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Service market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Service industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

The global market for nondestructive testing (NDT) equipment and services reached $15.8 billion in 2016. This market should reach more than $17.2 billion in 2017 and $26.4 billion by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% through 2022.

Nondestructive testing services market should reach $6.7 billion in 2017 and nearly $10.6 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Ultrasonic and infrared hermography testing equipment should reach $3.2 billion in 2017 and nearly $4.9 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.0%.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Introduction

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope and Format

Methodology

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview

Chapter 4 Market for NDT Equipment by Technology and Services

Chapter 5 Markets for Applications of NDT

Chapter 6 Technology

Chapter 7 Industry Structure and Competitive Analysis

Chapter 8 Part A – Profiles of NDT Equipment Manufacturers

Definition of NDT Industry

Concepts in the Industry

Importance of the Industry

Life-Cycle Assessment

History of Nondestructive Testing (NDT)

Foreseeable Future Developments

Regulations and Standards

Life Cycle Cost

Technology Life Cycle

History of Nondestructive Technologies.

The American Society for Nondestructive Testing, Inc. (ASNT)

ASTM International (ASTM)

American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)

List of Table

Summary Table : Global Market for Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services, Through 2022

Table 1 : Global Market for Nondestructive Testing Equipment and Services, Through 2022

Table 2 : Global Market for Nondestructive Testing, by Technique, Through 2022

Table 3 : Global Market for NDT Equipment, Through 2022

Table 4 : Global Market for NDT Equipment, by Region, Through 2022

Table 5 : North American Market for NDT Equipment, by Country, Through 2022

Table 6 : European Market for NDT Equipment, by Country, Through 2022

Table 7 : Asia Pacific Market for NDT Equipment, by Country, Through 2022

Table 8 : Rest of World Market for NDT Equipment, by Country, Through 2022

Table 9 : Global Market for Types of Ultrasonic NDT Technologies, Through 2022

Table 10 : Global Market for Ultrasonic NDT Equipment, Through 2022

Table 11 : Global Market for Ultrasonic NDT Equipment, by Region, Through 2022

Table 12 : Global Market for Types of Radiographic NDT Technologies, Through 2022

Table 13 : Global Market for Radiographic NDT Equipment, Through 2022

Table 14 : Global Market for Radiographic NDT Equipment, by Region, Through 2022

Table 15 : Global Market for Visual NDT Technologies, Through 2022

