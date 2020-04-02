Global Offshore Inflatable Boats Market Research Report By Geographical Analysis And Forecast 2019-2025

This Market Report includes drivers and restraints of the global Offshore Inflatable Boats market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with consumers and opportunities. It also includes value chain analysis.

Owing to their robust structure and high-performance, offshore inflatable boats are suitable for liferafts for larger boats or aircraft, along with travel and recreational use. Inflatable boats are used as key support equipment for pacing oceanic activities, including marine studies, water recreation, and cruise. This, in turn, fuels growth of offshore inflatable boats market.

Physically, offshore inflatable boat is lightweight, which however, does not impede performance and capacity functionalities. On the contrary, offshore inflatable boats are unsinkable boats with a tough hull bottom connected with side-forming air tubes. These tubes are inflated with air to sustain high pressure so as to impart resilient rigidity to the sides along the boat’s topsides.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Ribco

Naumatec

Humber Ribs

Ice Marine

Qingdao Lian Ya Boat Co

Sacs

Salthouse Boatbuilders

UFO

ASIS BOATS

Narwhal

Skipper

Market Segment by Product Type

Roll-up inflatables

Rigid-hull inflatable boats (RIBs)

Market Segment by Application

Rescue

Fishing

Amusement

Racing

Other

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the Offshore Inflatable Boats status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Offshore Inflatable Boats manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

