Global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Revenue, Growth Rates, and Industry Challenges 2025

Scope of Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics provide rapid actionable information for patient care at the time and site of an encounter with the health care system.

Increased need for accurate and faster testing methods and results for the molecular tests is expected to propel the market growth.

In 2018, the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Top Manufacturers of Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market

Abbott Laboratories, Bayer Healthcare

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Johnson and Johnson

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics for each type, primarily split into-

PCR-based

Genetic Sequencing-based

Hybridization-based

Microarray-based

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics for each application, including-

Infectious Diseases

Oncology

Hematology

Prenatal Testing

Endocrinology

Other

The study objectives in Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Report include:

To analyze global Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

