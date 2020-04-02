Global Polyurethanes Market Specifications, Company Profile and Forecast Analysis 2016-2021

The Polyurethanes market report [5 Year Forecast 2016-2021] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like Polyurethanes market product scope, market overview, opportunities, driving force and market risks. Profile the top manufacturers of Polyurethanes, with sales, revenue and global market share of Polyurethanes are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Polyurethanes market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Polyurethanes industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Report Includes

An overview of the global polyurethanes market.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

In-depth coverage of key technologies and raw materials used in the polyurethane market.

Evaluation of market strategies, product launches and partnerships.

Information regarding the current market scenario, market trends and government regulations.

A look at end users and applications of polyurethanes.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Report Scope

Polyurethane is the most commonly used material in various applications for the automotive, furniture and bedding, electronics, construction and building, and footwear industries. Major players like BASF, Dow Chemical, Bayer and Huntsman are expected to provide revolutionary polyurethane-based products and technologies in the near future. Dow Chemical is expected to provide reactive PU plasticizers, which are considered to be useful for polyurethane moisture curing adhesives used in automotive glass bonding. BASF will boost polyurethane market through new generation vehicles made from PU material. Various 3D printing start-ups and intermediate players are exploring the polyurethane market and offering innovative solutions, from artificial organs to fabric or complex 3D models of machines. In addition, increased adoption of biodegradable polyurethane material is also creating buzz in the health care sector. For example, biodegradable polyurethane elastomers are expected to contribute to cartilage tissue engineering applications in the near future.

Moreover, significant expansion from Bayer and Dow Chemical in APAC will help expand the scope for polyurethanes. APAC is the largest consumer and producer of polyurethanes, and holds 36% of the global polyurethane market. It is also the biggest exporter of polyurethanes. North America is the second-largest global market for polyurethanes, with the U.S. as the dominant market followed by Canada. The U.S. and E.U. regions are projected to increasingly consume polyurethane applications in the construction and building sector for energy-efficient insulation in residential buildings.

Moreover, adoption of new technologies and applications in the global furniture and bedding, building and construction and automobile markets are expected to boost polyurethane demand in the near future. The major geographic regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, APAC and the Rest of World (RoW). In addition, this report provides a country-specific breakdown of polyurethane consumption based on total revenue generated. Major countries included the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., Spain, Italy, France, China, Japan and India.

Estimated values used are based on manufacturers’ total revenues and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Unit volume of polyurethane as well as consumption of polyurethane material in varied sectors was used to estimate the total market. Many manufacturers as well as end users are profiled in the report. This report includes company profiles with detailed introductions, product portfolios and recent developments.

