Global Wedding Dress Market: Industry Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast of 2025

Global Wedding Dress Industry

This report studies the global market size of Wedding Dress in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Wedding Dress in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Wedding Dress market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

As a part of wedding industry, wedding dress is an important part in the celebration. Because of the advertising by the wedding companies, wedding dress suppliers, and cultural traditions and fashion industry, wedding dresses are widely consumed.

There is a wide range to classify the category of wedding dress. It is apparel product at the first position; meanwhile it is also a souvenir of marriage, accordingly it can also be regarded as art craft. Moreover, like the apparel industry, the high end of its product is a kind of luxury.

According to many cultures, the bride might change cloth on the wedding day for multiple times, and the veil, gloves, and other accessories can be included in wedding dress. This report will only focus on the dress that the bride wears in wedding ceremony. Moreover, different cultures often have diverse styles of wedding dress, such as Western, East Asian, etc. Since the contemporary western styled wedding dress is the most popular style for wedding ceremonies worldwide, it will be concentrated in this report.

The wedding market demand grows continually, and the wedding garments market has notable increase every year. In this case, the competition is also very intense among companies. The involved companies should seize the opportunities to expand the gold mine.

European and American wedding dress industry is well developed, and the companies are able to manage processing, risk, profit. The wedding industry in China started since last decades, and which is not mature. Moreover, the customers have only limited knowledge about wedding dress, thus the consumption methodology and ideology differs from the global market. The stereotype on Chinese wedding dress market includes high risk and low profit.

However, the China’s wedding dress market is also in progress. With the development of globalization, the people, especially the young ones, have acceptance and sympathy on global fashion, which demands for better wedding dress design that can meet the market demand.

In 2017, the global Wedding Dress market size was xx million US$ and is forecast to xx million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Wedding Dress market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Wedding Dress include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Wedding Dress include

Pronovias

Vera Wang

Rosa Clara

Atelier Aimee

Yumi Katsura

Cymbeline

Badgley Mischka

De La Cierva Y Nicolas

Carolina Herrera

Lee Seung Jin

Marchesa

Pepe Botella

Alfred Angelo

FAMORY

Franc Sarabia

Yolan Cris

Oscar De La Renta

Jesus del Pozo

Jinchao

Mon Cheri

Tsai Mei Yue

Impression Bridal

Monique Lhuillier

Linli Wedding Collection

Market Size Split by Type

Ball Gown

Trumpet Dresses

A-line dresses

Mermaid-style Dresses

Sheath Wedding Dresses

Tea-length Wedding Dresses

Other

Market Size Split by Application

Wedding Dress Renting service

Wedding Consultant

Photographic Studio

Personal Purchase

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Wedding Dress market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Wedding Dress market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Wedding Dress manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Wedding Dress with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Wedding Dress submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Wedding Dress are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Wedding Dress market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

