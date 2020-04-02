Growing Awareness about Global Wearable Exoskeleton Market Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Wearable Exoskeleton Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The wearable exoskeleton market is poised to rise at a whopping nearly 48% CAGR from 2018 to 2028. Factors such as rapid demand of exoskeletons to restore bodily performance of individuals who have lost their legs accounts for mega gains for wearable exoskeleton market. Wearable exoskeletons that are powered either mechanically or are powered by electricity enable system-assisted walking.

Besides this, wearable exoskeletons are also used for rehabilitation of patients suffering from spinal cord injury or stroke. Such exoskeletons are sometimes referred to as step rehabilitation robots.

Function-wise, wearable exoskeletons are devices that work in tandem with the user. The device is placed on the user’s body and acts an as amplifier to reinforce human performance.

ReWalk Robotics

Wearable Robotics

Sarcos

Cyberdyne

Ekso Bionics

Rex Bionics

Lockheed Martin

AlterG

Hocoma

Upper Wearable

Lower Wearable

Body Wearable

Military

Other

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

