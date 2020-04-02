Research Report on “Hair Transplant Services Market with Global Key Companies Profile and Growth Factors and Forecast to 2026”.

Global Hair Transplant Services Market: Overview

The global hair transplant services market is projected to grow significantly due to increasing hair related problems. Hair related problems are not restricted to any specific age and gender that have created a huge scope for this market to grow across the globe. This has created high a high demand for hair treatment and transplant in various regions that will boost the demand in the hair transplant services market. Increasing consciousness for physical appearance among the people and rising disposable income may help the market to gain traction in the coming years.

The global hair transplant services market classified on the basis of end-users and procedures. The procedure of hair treatment services is segmented into three major procedures that include follicular unit strip surgery, scalp reduction, and follicular unit extraction. Among these, follicular unit strip surgery is expected to lead the market and grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

The report also described the key parameters affecting the market growth in segmentation, regional analysis, and vendors landscape. The report elucidates how the global hair transplant service market is expected to grow in near future.

Global Hair Transplant Services Market: Trends and Opportunities

Globally, the demand for hair transplant has increased as the number of people dealing with hair loss have grown largely. Approximately, 40% of women and 60% of men suffer from hair loss due to various reasons such as stress, illness, aging, or genetics. With the technological advancement introduced in Europe and North America that provides better hair transplant services are expected to expand this market. Moreover, with the introduction of robotics surgical hair transplant systems, such as ARTAS that will result in safe and efficient hair transplant procedure will also benefit the hair transplant services market. the growing use of neograft hair transplant systems that is done with the help of follicular unit extraction method, which can be used for both men and women is likely to fuel this market during the forecast period.

Global Hair Transplant Services Market: Regional Analysis

North America is leading the global hair transplant services market. The region is expected to rise at healthy CAGR during the forecast period between 2018 and 2026 with which the market valuation is projected to reach in billions by the end of 2026. Increasing hair loss problem between males and females in the U.S. is considered as the major driving factor for the growth of the market. Other factors such as stressful life, dandruff, smoking, and consumption of fast food will lead to an increase in hair loss problems, fueling the industry growth.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also offering huge growth opportunities for the hair transplant service market due to poor nutrition and stress is considered as two major factors accountable for the growth in this region. With 51% of the population suffering from stress either because of work or because of other personal issues, India is estimated to lead the hair transplant service market in this region.

Global Hair Transplant Services Market: Companies Mentioned

The global hair transplant services market marks the presence of leading players such as Medicamat, Hair Transplants of Florida, Hospitals Group, Bernstein Medical, P.C., Limmer Hair Transplant Center, and Bosley Inc.

