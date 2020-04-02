Hand Hygiene Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2024

With greater acknowledgement of hand hygiene in infection control, the global market for hand hygiene is likely to display substantial advancement. Practicing hand hygiene is one of the simplest, most inexpensive yet most effective ways of preventing infections and diseases. Research in healthcare proves that cleaning one’s hands thoroughly can significantly reduce the spread of germs. As a result, hand hygiene is correctly termed as a ‘do-it-yourself’ vaccine.

Eating food with contaminated hands can result in contracting diseases such as staph, salmonella, e-coli, respiratory illnesses, and gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea. Cleaning hands properly can significantly reduce the risk of these contagious diseases.

Global Hand Hygiene Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing use of soaps, hand wash, sanitizers, rubs, and disinfectants is guiding the growth of the market. The shift from conventional soap bars to liquid hand wash, growing bacterial and pathogen infections, rising number of healthcare practitioners, and healthcare associated infections are contributing towards market growth.

The initiatives of the World Health Organization (WHO), such as ‘SAVE LIVES: Clean Your Hands’ campaign (2009), Clean Care is Safer Care program (2005-2015), and Infection Prevention and Control (2015-2017), that focus on the prevention of on-site infection among healthcare workers and patients will be successful in creating awareness about the importance of hand hygiene, thereby boosting the expansion of the market. In alignment with the aims of these programs, the WHO declared May 5 as the World Hand Hygiene Day.

The U.S.-based healthcare organization, Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), has introduced a campaign called ‘Clean Hands Count’, which empowers patients to participate in their care by reminding or asking healthcare professionals to wash their hands. The campaign addresses the various misconceptions and myths surrounding hand hygiene.

On the other hand, absence of hygiene-related training and education in several regions might slacken the growth of the market. Moreover, studies reveal that a low percentage of world population practice hand hygiene. Experts believe that the low grasp of facts about the importance of hand hygiene among people is the reason for this low percentage. However, the persistent efforts to spread awareness about the significance of hand hygiene by several international and government bodies through campaigns and programs is expected to aid the expansion of the market.