Hand Therapy Scanner for Burn Patients Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth by 2025

Hand therapy scanner for burn patients include devices, software solutions, and protocols which can perform anatomical assessment human hand. Scanner is the core part of the device. It captures three-dimensional images of the hand. The scanner capture two photos of the hand and fingers from two different angles. The captured image is analyzed and measured by an integrated software. The software provides data related to the length and circumferences of the hand which requires compression gloves and prosthetic gloves. These gloves are used for the treatment of hand burns and lymphedema. One of the advantages of using the hand therapy scanner is that the device eliminates the need for manual measurements (tape measurements by touching) to determine the length and circumference of the hand; therefore, the device reduces risk of infection and discomfort at the wound site.

The global hand therapy scanner for burn patients market is driven by rise in number of burn cases, lymphedema in upper limbs, increase in rate of diagnosis and treatment of wound cases in upper limbs, and improvements in health care infrastructure, and re-imbursement scenario. Less awareness about hand therapy devices and high price are likely to restrain the hand therapy scanner for burn patients market during the forecast period; however, technological advancements are projected to create opportunities in the global hand therapy scanner for burn patients market during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global hand therapy scanner for burn patients market is segmented into burns, lymphedema, work-related accidents, traumatic accidents (such as car accidents), amputations/prosthetics, and surgery (hand and upper limb). Based on end-user, the global hand therapy scanner for burn patients market is classified into hospitals, specialized clinics within hospitals, standalone specialized clinics, and other (burn clinics and lymphedema clinics). In terms of clinicians, the global hand therapy scanner for burn patients market is categorized into hand therapists, occupational therapists, physical therapists, and surgeons.

Based on region, the global hand therapy scanner for burn patients market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. According to a study published by the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine, the University of Washington, the U.S. in 2015, around 500,000 burn injuries received medical attentions in the U.S. The document also stated that around 9% of the attended burn cases were for the upper limb area. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017 due to high epidemiology of upper limb burn cases, high diagnosis and treatment cases of upper limb injury cases, robust health care infrastructure, favorable re-imbursement, presence of key market player(s), and technological advancements. Europe constituted large share of the market in 2017. The market in the region is expected to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to rise in the number of diagnosis and treatment cases of upper limb injuries, established health care infrastructure, and favorable re-imbursement in Western Europe. The hand therapy scanner for burn patients market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand a considerable growth rate during the forecast period due to large number of upper limb burn cases, faster adoption of new technology, and technology advancements. High price of hand therapy devices, unavailability of these devices, and less presence of market players are likely to restrain the hand therapy scanner for burn patients market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Anatomi Metrix, Inc. is the only company operating in the hand therapy scanners for burn patients market.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.