Hybrid Vehicle Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2019-2025

The hybrid vehicle primarily uses two or more different power sources, namely the internal combustion engine and the electric generator, which help operate the electric motor. Types of the fossil fuel such as petrol or diesel are used to drive the petrol engine or the diesel engine, which in turn drives the electric trains connected to the electric generator.

The electric generator ultimately powers the electric motor. The primary principle that drives the hybrid vehicles is that different sources of powering the engine work efficiently corresponding to different speeds. After this, the switching from one fuel to the other at the right time results in maximum efficiency yielded by the automobile engine. This ultimately leads to the overall fuel efficiency thus, saving on the fuel cost required for operating the automobile.

In 2019, the market size of Hybrid Vehicle is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Toyota Motor

Ford Motor

AB Volvo

Continental

ZF Friedrichshafen

Daimler

Hyundai Motor

Honda Motor

Schaeffler Technologies

BorgWarner

Delphi Technologies

Allison Transmission

Market Segment by Product Type

HEV

PHEV

NGV

Market Segment by Application

OEM Market

Automobile After Market

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

