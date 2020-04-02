ICBM (Intercontinental Ballistic Missile) Market – Growth, Development and Forecast by 2023

Market Scenario:

The global intercontinental ballistic missile market is segmented into type, payload, range, and region. In case of range segment, the market is classified as above 10,000 km, and below 10,000 km This segment covers the intercontinental ballistic missiles that can hit targets beyond the range of 10,000 km. Countries such as US, Russia, among others are pioneers in long-range missiles while countries in the Asia Pacific regions, such as North Korea and China, are recently developing such missiles.

Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Market segment is projected to grow at a higher CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period.

Request for Free Sample Pages:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5927

Intercontinental ballistic missile is a missile with the longest range. It is deployed from land or submarines. It is capable of delivering many types of weapons, namely chemical, nuclear, and biological. Nowadays, countries are aiming at developing new ICBMs with advanced propulsion systems that have greater range and high destructive power. Nowadays, possession of ICBMs has become a determining factor for evaluating the country’s military power.

In case of technological development, thermal management of missile systems is the increasing demand for the ICBMs in several countries, across the globe, has resulted in the innovation of superior quality Thermal Protection System (TPS) to protect missile airframe from strength deterioration and malfunctioning of electronic packages due to severe aerodynamic heating. Therefore, the primary goal of TPS is to keep excessive heat away from the destruction or damage of the space vehicle and the components within it.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global intercontinental ballistic missile market, tracking three market segments across four regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global intercontinental ballistic missile market by type, payloads, range, and region.

Segmentation:

By Type

Land Based

Submarine Based

By Payload

Multiple warheads

Single Warhead

By Range

Above 10,000 km

Below 10,000 km

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Players:

The key players of the in-flight entertainment market are Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), BAE Systems (U.K), Boeing (U.S.), General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Northrop Grumman Corporation (U.S.), and Orbital ATK, Inc. (U.S.)

Access Full Summary of Report:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/intercontinental-ballistic-missile-market-5927

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]