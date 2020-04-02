Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market – Global Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Charcoal has been used as an industry fuel since decades; however, it being replaced by mineral coal such as coke. The shortcomings of coke as a fuel which has high CO2 emissions made to look back for charcoal again. Charcoal is gaining importance as a new sustainable industrial fuel. The application of modern technology and development of new kilns can efficiently increase the conversion ratio of wood to charcoal, this has made charcoal as popular as other fuels. During steel manufacturing charcoal as a fuel emits less greenhouse gases and also improves the quality of steel. Hence the steel produced by burning charcoal as fuel is termed as “Green steel”.

Latin America dominated the industrial & bar-b-que charcoal market both in terms of volume and value and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period with a significant CAGR compare to other regions. Brazil is largest consumer of industrial charcoal. Lump charcoal is mostly consumed in Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions. Charcoal briquettes are mostly popular for bar-b-ques across North America and Europe.

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Key Trends and Opportunities

Increase in demand for charcoal briquettes by bar-b-que sector and improved modern kilns efficiency for converting wood to charcoal are the major factors which are anticipated to drive the charcoal market during the forecast period. In recent times, there is a steep development in kiln designs where the efficiency of the kiln is as high as 50%. Modern kilns require less amount of wood to convert the same amount of charcoal that is produced by traditional kilns. Some of the improved and modern kilns are Casamance Kiln, Brick Kiln, Steel Kiln, Adam Retort, and Mobile Adam-retort.

Global Industrial and Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Scope of the Study

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for industrial & bar-b-que charcoal market at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on volume (in Kilo tons) and revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global charcoal market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for charcoal market during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the charcoal market at the global and regional level.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global industrial & bar-b-que charcoal market. The global Charcoal market is fragmented with many local and global players operating in the market. Some of the key players include Gryfskand sp. z o.o, Namchar, Maurobera SA, PT Dharma Hutani Makmur, Duraflame, BRICAPAR SAE Charcoal Briquettes, The Saint Louis Charcoal Company LLC, Royal Oak Enterprises LLC, Timber Charcoal Co., Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd, Parker Charcoal Company, and Kingsford.

Industrial & Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: By Product Type

Lump Charcoal

Japanese Charcoal

Black Charcoal

White Charcoal

Extruded Charcoal

Charcoal Briquettes

Sugar Charcoal

Industrial & Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: By application

Industrial

Metal Industry

Chemical Industry

Cement Industry

Bar-b-ques (excluding primary cooking fuel)

Industrial & Bar-b-que Charcoal Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

