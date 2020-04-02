Industrial Hemp Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2018-2026

Industrial Hemp, generally known as Hemp, is an agricultural product. Industrial Hemp is an annual broad-leaved plant consisting of a taproot which is capable of rapid growth under perfect growing conditions. Industrial Hemp also includes the byproducts of hemp plants and plant parts, examples of byproducts that are considered as Industrial Hemp include hemp flour and hemp seed oil. Industrial Hemp is harvested for use in producing a large number of products, including construction and insulation materials, paper products, fiberglass, textiles, biofuel, nutraceuticals, bio-plastics, etc. Industrial Hemp can be grown for food and non-food products without relying on toxic chemical pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers. Basically, every part of the plant can be put to a worthy use: flowers, stalks, seeds, and oils all have applications. Consumed universally, Indian Cannabis or Industrial Hemp is counted amongst the best grades available at a reasonable price.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Industrial Hemp is an extremely renewable resource. Once harvested, the crop has a high yield of edible proteins and fibers with more than 50,000 product applications. The demand for Industrial Hemp products is increasing by the day, owing to the increasing awareness towards health among the consumers. The growing shift of consumers towards the natural product is a significant driver for the Industrial Hemp global market. Industrial Hemp has large number of end uses like in paper making, textiles, biodegradable plastics, fuel, construction, and health food. Industrial Hemp can be used as a substitute for many products, like tree paper (which contributes to deforestation), and can be used as raw material in producing other product types such as cosmetics and plastics. Industrial Hemp is produced in many countries around the world. Key producers include China, Canada, and France U.S. is one of the top importers of Industrial Hemp. Furthermore, the demand for healthy lifestyle offers significant opportunities for players active in Industrial Hemp market.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Global Industrial Hemp Market – Key Players:

Bombay Hemp Company

E Hemp

Industrial Hemp Manufacturing, LLC

Hemp Eyewear

Badische Naturfaseraufbereitung

Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd.

Bluebird Botanicals

Aliments Trigone Inc.

Hanf Farm GmbH

HempFlax Group

Hempoil Canada

Hempoint Ltd.

Isolate Extraction Systems Inc.

Kannabio Hemp Cooperative

Natural Good Medicines

UAB Agropro

Hempster

Livity Foods LLC

Mollerup

Hemp Food Australia

Earth Science Tech

To Buy Report, Visit – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=49080<ype=S