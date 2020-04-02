Industrial Protective Footwear Market 2018 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Industry

Latest Report on Industrial Protective Footwear Market Global Analysis & 2025 Forecast Research Study

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the industrial protective footwear market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2024 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

The study provides a detailed view of the industrial protective footwear market, by segmenting it based on material, application, product and regional demand. Industrial protective footwear refers to specially designed footwear which enhances safety for on hazard jobs thus imparting protection to feet and ankle injuries of laborers. Designs and safety levels are offered by them alongwith durability and quality for facilitating requirements of any workspace. Characterized with aesthetic value, innovation, comfort and safety, protective footwear’s market is expected to experience a steep rise in the upcoming years. Key factors enhancing the market growth can be listed as the increasing technological developments and adoption of lighter composite materials for footwear manufacturing. Developments in style, comfort and protection along with improved slip resistance, support for heels and reduction in foot fatigue add up to the list significantly.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes demand of the technology and applications in all regions.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market are Dunlop Boots, Honeywell Int. Inc., Uvex Group, Jal Group SAS France, W.L. Gore, Anbu Safety, Rock Fall, COFRA Holding AG and ELTEN GmBH among others.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the industrial protective footwear market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of industrial protective footwear.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the industrial protective footwear market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the industrial protective footwear market.

The report provides the size of the industrial protective footwear market in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the industrial protective footwear market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for industrial protective footwear has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for the said market in each application for its respective functions. The global industrial protective footwear market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from industrial protective footwear applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the industrial protective footwear market, split into regions. Based on material, application, product and regional demand, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of industrial protective footwear market of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The global Industrial Protective Footwear market has been segmented into:

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Rest of America

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Thailand

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market: By Material

• Leather

• Rubber

• Plastic

• Polyurethane

• Waterproof

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market: By Application

• Manufacturing

• Construction

• Transport

• Chemicals

• Pharmaceuticals

• Mining

• Food

• Oil and Gas

Global Industrial Protective Footwear Market: By Product

• Safety Shoes

• Safety Boots

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF TRAIN CONTROL AND MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET REVENUE, 2016 – 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, %, 2016

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PROTECTIVE FOOTWEAR MARKET, BY MATERIAL

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 LEATHER

5.3 RUBBER

5.4 PLASTIC

5.5 POLYURETHANE

5.6 WATERPROOF

Continued…….

