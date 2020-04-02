Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market To Lead Revenue Generation Through 2024

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Snapshot

Social media is playing an important role in the development of the global market for intelligent virtual assistants. The expanding traffic on social media platforms are prompting players to offer improved features on their sites and applications and thus, these players are banking on intelligent virtual assistants.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global intelligent virtual assistant market for is expected to proliferate at a remarkable 32.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2024, reaching a valuation of US$7.9 bn by 2024 from US$627.7 mn in 2015. The sweeping shift from analog to digital technologies in organizations worldwide is also working in favor of the market. Moreover, the burgeoning demand for effective and sophisticated work ecosystem is translating into the greater adoption of these systems across several industries such as insurance, travel, healthcare, and government.

Demand for Intelligent Virtual Assistants to Remain Strong in Large Enterprises

On the basis of technologies, the global intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented into speech recognition and text-to-speech. The speech recognition segment held a large share of 53% in the overall market value in 2015. The segment will also exhibit the most promising prospects, progressing at a CAGR of 33.3% between 2016 and 2024. Based on application, the market is divided into messenger bots, websites, and contact centers. The website segment was the leading revenue contributor to the global intelligent virtual assistant market in 2015 with a share of around 70% in the overall market. The messenger bots segment will expand at a CAGR higher than another segment during the same period.

The key end users of intelligent virtual assistants are large enterprises, small and medium enterprises, and individual users. Among these, large enterprises will be the most prominent segment throughout the forecast horizon. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the increasing efforts by large enterprises to improve their customer care strategies. Small and medium enterprises will register a noteworthy CAGR during the same period.

North America to Lead Revenue Generation through 2024

From geographical standpoint, the global intelligent virtual assistant market is classified into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America held a dominant share of 40% in the overall market revenue in 2015. The presence of a large pool of multinational organizations in the U.S. is fuelling the growth of the region. These organizations have been increasingly relying on intelligent virtual assistants to enhance their relationships with clients, improve customer relationship management, and support the burgeoning demand for internet self-service. Over the coming years, the adoption of intelligent virtual assistants in the healthcare and BFSI sectors is likely to increase. With all these factors put together, the region is poised to retain its dominance through 2024.