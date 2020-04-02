Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2024

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market: Overview

Ischemic cerebral stroke occurs when blood vessels that supply blood to brain are blocked due to the formation of blood clots resulting in the corresponding loss of neurologic function. The symptoms of ischemic cerebral stroke complains include the abrupt onset of hemiparesis, quadriparesis and monoparesis, monocular visual loss, diplopia, visual field deficits, hemisensory deficits, dysarthria, facial droop, vertigo, ataxia, nystagmus, aphasia and decrease in the level of consciousness.

CT scan is the most common technique, which is used for diagnosis of ischemic cerebral stroke, majorly due to its efficiency to capture the images in the form of axial slices or as volume studies in three-dimensional form. These three-dimensional images provide the doctor, better insight about the stroke condition. In addition to imaging diagnosis, doctors also perform lumbar puncture and other laboratory testing such as complete blood count, basic chemistry panel, coagulation studies and toxicology screening. These tests are performed to discover any additional disease condition which could hinder the treatment such as meningitis, coagulopathy and other concurrent illness such as diabetes, hypoglycemia, renal insufficiency and hyponatremia.

On the basis of the treatment, the ischemic cerebral stroke market is majorly classified into two classes namely medication treatment and surgical treatment. Surgical treatment involves the removal of the blood clots and fatty deposits from the artery in the neck. The surgery helps in reducing the risk of another stroke, but this method of treatment is not suitable for everyone. Therefore, medications capture the major share of the ischemic cerebral stroke treatment market.

Alteplase captures the major share of the ischemic cerebral stroke medication market followed by warfarin. Alteplase is used to break up blood clots and for restoring blood flow in the brain while warfarin prevents formation of blood clot. Aspirin and clopidrogel are prescribed to reduce the rate of formation of blood clots after a stroke. Moreover, many market players in ischemic cerebral stroke market are performing research for developing drugs that take less time for breaking blood clots and restoring blood flow. For instance, Stempeutics Research Pvt., Ltd. has developed a drug with the namely Stempeucel which is expected to show efficient results in the forecast period leading to the growth of ischemic cerebral stroke market. Currently, Stempeucel is under phase II clinical trials for treatment of ischemic cerebral stroke.

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market: region-wise Insight

North America leads the ischemic cerebral stroke market followed by Europe majorly due to high prevalence of ischemic cerebral stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stroke is a leading cause of death in U.S. and kills around 130,000 people every year and around 85% of the strokes are ischemic cerebral stroke. Such high prevalence of the disease leads to the increased need for diagnosis and treatment medications resulting in the growth of ischemic cerebral stroke market.

Asia-Pacific is growing rapidly in the ischemic cerebral stroke treatments market due to increasing prevalence of the disease and growing government support for spreading awareness about ischemic cerebral stroke. As for instance, in 2008, the Regional Comprehensive Stroke Center (CSC) program in South Korea was initiated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare of South Korea to spread awareness about the availability of treatments and to decrease the mortality rate of the stroke nationwide.

Ischemic Cerebral Stroke Market: Key Players

Other major players in the ischemic cerebral stroke market include Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, H. Lundbeck A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ThromboGenics NV, Vernalis plc and Neurotec Pharma SL.

