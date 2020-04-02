Latest Study explores the Global Defense Drones Market Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global (United States, European Union and China) Defense Drones Market Research Report 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

A defense drone or UAV is an airplane without a pilot on board. Human pilots on the ground control these machines through satellite-powered remote controls, or autonomously through onboard computers. These drones are an essential tool for modern defense forces because of their endurance and versatility, which makes them suitable for intelligence gathering and support roles for military operations. Drones can also be engineered to operate autonomously with onboard instruments with different functionalities, which are controlled and directed by instructors or an analyst operating out of a remote location in real time.

The global defense industry is driven by massive investments in R&D, leading to the development of advanced technologies that enhance endurance, survivability, and functions of UAVs or drones. The rising competition between countries to possess modern and advanced weapons and technologies in the defense sector is expected to drive the growth of the defense drones market.

The Americas accounted for 60% of the global market share during 2015.

The global defense drones market is highly concentrated in countries such as the US and Israel. The manufacturers in the market compete on the basis of price, quality, innovation, service, reputation, distribution, and promotion.

Israel Aerospace Industries

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems

Boeing

Lockheed Martin

Textron

Northrop Grumman

AeroVirnonment

Prox Dynamics

Market Segment by Product Type

Large

Small

Market Segment by Application

Air Force

Navy

Marine

Army

