Mandrel Bars Market Industry standard Analysis by Global Market Insights 2019-2027

Mandrel bars are one of the key pieces of tooling required during the production of seamless tubes and pipes. Mandrel bars support the tube shell internally during elongation and wall thickness reduction. Mandrel bars help in determining the shape of the inner tube surface. A good tooling setup is necessary to achieve a perfect bend. Mandrel bars can be either circular or cubical in shape.

Mandrel Bars Market – Competitive Landscape

The mandrel bars market is fragmented with the presence of many key players as well as numerous small and medium sized players worldwide. The market is highly dependent on the demand from the steel industry which in turn depends on various end-use industries such as oil & gas, energy and power, automobile industry, and medical industry.

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Services GmbH

Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Services GmbH is a German company specialized in manufacturing mandrel bars. The company also provides tool steels, stainless steel, high grade structure steels etc.

Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa

Established in the year 1994, Cogne Acciai Speciali Spa is an Italian company specialized in manufacturing of mandrel bars of different shapes. The company has strong presence in Europe, Southeast Asian countries, and North and South America.

API Engineering

API Engineering is an U.K. based company specialized in manufacturing a wide range of products for heavy engineering industries. The company over the past 15 years manufactured more than 1000 mandrel bars across steel mills worldwide.

Aubert & Duval

Established in the year 1907, Aubert & Duval is a specialist in metallurgy. The company designs and develops high performing steel, super alloy, aluminum and titanium parts etc. The company has strong presence in Europe and parts of Asia, North America, and South America.

Mandrel bars market is anticipated to grow with growth in the steel industry

Most mandrel bars manufacturers supply their products to the steel industry. With growth in the steel industry, demand for mandrel bars is anticipated to rise during the forecast period. Furthermore, the demand for mandrel bars is increasing in various end-use industries such as oil & gas, energy and power, food and beverage, and defense and transportation service. Thus, with growing demand from end-use industries, growth of the mandrel bars market is anticipated to rise during the forecast period.

Volatility of raw material prices hinders the growth of the market

Volatility in raw material prices for the construction of mandrel bars is one of the restraining factors for the growth of the mandrel bars market.

Mandrel Bars Market – Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the mandrel bars market can be divided into: