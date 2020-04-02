Medical and Industrial Gloves Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

Medical and industrial gloves, primarily used in the medical sector and non-medical areas such as the food processing industry, commercial manufacturing, and cleaning applications are seeing increasing demand. This is because of the growing awareness and thrust on preventing cross contamination in healthcare centers and also maintaining hygiene and protecting oneself from harsh chemicals in various industries and cleaning operations.

A report by Transparency Market Research on the global medical and industrial gloves market finds that both the disposable gloves designed for particular industries or examinations, alongside the reusable surgical gloves are witnessing sales at present. As a result, the global market would rise at a steady 7.9% CAGR between 2018 and 2026. At this pace, the market is predicted to attain a value of US$ 12,868.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period.

Global Medical and Industrial Gloves Market: Key Trends

The global medical and industrial gloves market is mainly being driven on account of their affordability. They help bring about safety and hygiene. While gloves made of natural fibers have been mainly used so far since they can be used again and again with sterilization, the disposable ones are gradually displacing them. This is because any negligence in proper sterilization methods could lead to cross contamination in case of the former. The disposable ones, on the other hand, do not pose such a risk since they can be used only once. Those are particularly being used in the healthcare sector for examination purposes and will likely be the main driver of the global medical and industrial gloves in the near future.

A noticeable trend that is predicted to prove beneficial to the market is the usage of double gloving during chemotherapy since certain chemotherapy drugs can prove harmful for one’s skin.

Other end use industries serving to drive the global medical and industrial gloves market are food and healthcare, automotive, and chemical industries. Those are used keeping in mind worker’s safety. Stringent rule pertaining to the same have also led to the uptake of the products.

However, one challenge the global medical and industrial gloves market is grappling with is the unhealthy practice of reusing disposable gloves and the ban on powdered gloves.

Global Medical and Industrial Gloves Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, Asia Pacific holds a prominent position in the global medical and industrial gloves market. In the near term, the region is predicted to rise at the fastest pace because of the nations of South Korea, China, Japan, and India. This is because of the developing healthcare facilities in the region. Increasing medical tourism in the region is also underpinning sales growth. North America, on the other hand, contributes the most to the revenue in the global medical and industrial gloves market because of developed healthcare setup in the region. The North America medical and industrial gloves market is mainly powered by the advanced nations of the U.S. and Canada.

Global Medical and Industrial Gloves Market: Competitive Dynamics

Prominent participants in the global medical and industrial gloves market include Ansell, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Comfort Rubber Gloves Industries Sdn Bhd, Rubberex, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

