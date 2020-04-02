Middle East and Africa Corrosion Protection Coating Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecasts 2026

The demand in the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market is increasing due to high demand for strength and sturdiness provided by epoxy-based coatings. Moreover, increasing investments in manufacturing hubs that develop products for export-oriented industries, such as oil and oil products, food and beverages, and assembled machinery, is projected to boost demand in the global middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market.High demand for epoxy-based coatings and paints in manufacturing industries for steady corrosion protection is also expected to drive demand in middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market. Additionally, developments taking place in speculation to develop bio-based epoxy resins is also expected to further accelerate demand in middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market. with the growth drivers, the report also provide information related to the competitive landscape, regional growth, and various other market drivers and challenges influencing growth in the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market.

Players in the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market are indulged in research and development activities to improve the services and products used for corrosion protection. Players are also focusing on establishing their plants in emerging economies, as developing are new and growing where they have a larger scope of growth and rise. Moreover, government initiatives along with foreign investments in developing power, construction and automotive sectors in South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Oman has also given advantages and created new growth opportunities in middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market. Noticeable developments in the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market can be related with the agreement signed by BASF, through which it will be acquiring Chemetall a German based company. This company produces metal surface coatings worth more than billions. This will help BASF in expanding its dominance in metal surface coatings and give a competitive edge against its competitors. BASF has presence in over 80 countries and is a leading manufacturer of plastics, chemicals, performance coatings and products.

Various other players in the market include Tata Steel, Alcoa, Ralco Steel, Novelis, and Universal Metal Coating Company.

Rise in volatile organic compounds (VOC) technology is expected to drive the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market. This helps in delivering high performance in various industries including industrial, automotive, and printing inks. In addition to it, growing environmental impacts circling the presence of VOC has led in augmenting demand for solvent based coatings is primarily increasing especially in harsh environmental conditions. Pertaining to these factors, new opportunities are likely to increase in the the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market.

Saudi Arabia is expected to hold maximum share in the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market. Large number international events coming up in the following years such as World Expo trade are driving demand in middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market. As these events are for more than six months, there is a demand for new hotels, exhibition center, and expanded transport infrastructure. All these factors have surged growth in the middle east & africa corrosion protection coating market. Moreover, high growth in construction sector has also led demand in the corrosion protection coating market in Saudi Arabia.