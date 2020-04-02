Near-Infrared Fluorescence Imaging System Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2026

Near-infrared fluorescence (NIRF) imaging system is an emerging clinical technology that irradiates near-infrared excitation light, permits relatively deep photon penetration into tissues when exogenous near-infrared fluorophores are introduced. It is a system that allows the observation of blood flow and lymph flow under the tissue surface by providing surgeons highly specific images of targeted tissue by imaging the near-infrared fluorescence. The imaging system provide an image of a broad area due to the large field of view, such as the abdomen, providing a quick overview and real time identification of assessing blood flow through blood vessels in an abdominal flap or the gastric tube. Clinical applications of near-infrared fluorescence imaging system are increased for a variety of surgical procedures.

NIRF imaging requires administration of a fluorescence-imaging agent that can be excited at near-infrared (NIR) wavelengths of ≥760 nm. Fluorescent contrast agents not only provide enhanced contrast but also reveal specific molecular events associated with cancer formation and progression. Indocyanine green fluorescence imaging, enables simple and real time identification of lymphatic vessels and confirmation of blood flow during surgery. NIRF imaging systems play an important role in cancer surgeries for instance, Shimadzu Corporation LIGHTVISION is designed to support breast cancer treatment by providing visuals of lymph vessels and blood vessels, based on the detection of near-infrared fluorescent light emitted from indocyanine green.

The global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market is projected to expand at a considerable pace from 2018 to 2026. The key driver that projects the growth of near-infrared fluorescence imaging market is its increasing significance in the critical surgeries, such as breast cancer. Moreover, technological advancements and high precision have increased the adoption of near-infrared fluorescence imaging system in numerous fields of medical sciences.

Rise in concerns about the reduction in health care spending and increase in demand to achieve accurate surgical outcomes have induced health care providers across the globe to focus on enhancing operating room efficiency, while minimizing the required resources and related costs. This is facilitated by continuous technological advances in the NIRF imaging systems that have brought significant change in the way surgical procedures are currently carried out. Improvements in the economic condition in several countries after the global recession is propelling the market.

The global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market is witnessing continuous innovations and expansion of product portfolios by major and local manufacturers. Collaborations among major market players for technological advancement with minimal manual intervention are likely to drive the global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market during the forecast period. Rise in demand for NIRF imaging systems in hospital and pharmaceutical R&D, and research labs is also anticipated to boost the global during the forecast period.

The global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market can be segmented based on product type, incident light source, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market can be categorized into hand-held near-infrared fluorescence imaging system, cart-based near-infrared fluorescence imaging system, and near-infrared fluorescence imaging system incorporated into other surgical devices, such as the fluorescence imaging incorporated in da Vinci Robotics System by Novadaq Technologies Inc. Based on incident light sources, the global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market can be divided into laser diodes, light-emitting diodes, and filtered lamp sources. In terms of application, the global near-infrared fluorescence imaging market can be classified into in vivo imaging, cancer surgeries, plastic/reconstructive surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, gastrointestinal surgeries, and others. Based on end-user, the global near-infrared fluorescence imaging market can be categorized into hospitals, research institutions, and others.

In terms of region, the global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is likely to account for a dominant share of the market. The near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market in the region is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Surge in government investments, rise in research and development activities, and increase in the number of alliances among key players in the market drive the market in the region. Moreover, rise in prevalence of cancer in the region has led to an increase in the number of surgeries and demand for NIRF imaging system in North America. Europe accounts for a substantial share of the near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. High capital investments by government and venture capitalist firms in several countries has attracted key players to the region.

Key players operating in the global near-infrared fluorescence imaging system market include Mizuho Medical Innovation, Fluoptics, Hamamatsu Photonics, PULSION MEDICAL SYSTEMS SE, SH System, and Shimadzu Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.