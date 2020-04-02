Network Forensics Market – Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2019-2025

Increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, such as ransomware, DDoS, and APTs is expected to drive the network forensics market.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Network Forensics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2361190

This report focuses on the global Network Forensics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Forensics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

CISCO SYSTEMS

FIREEYE

SYMANTEC

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS

EMC RSA

VIAVI SOLUTIONS

LOGRHYTHM

NIKSUN

SAVVIUS

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IDS/IPS

SIEM

Threat Intelligence

Packet Capture Analysis

Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Medical Authorities

Education Authorities

Retail

Manufacturing

IT

Energy

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2361190

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461

For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/