Network Forensics Market – Global Industry To Gain Significant Market Share During 2019-2025
Increased need to secure networks from advanced attacks, such as ransomware, DDoS, and APTs is expected to drive the network forensics market.
APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Network Forensics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Network Forensics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Network Forensics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
CISCO SYSTEMS
FIREEYE
SYMANTEC
NETSCOUT SYSTEMS
EMC RSA
VIAVI SOLUTIONS
LOGRHYTHM
NIKSUN
SAVVIUS
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
IDS/IPS
SIEM
Threat Intelligence
Packet Capture Analysis
Analytics
Market segment by Application, split into
Medical Authorities
Education Authorities
Retail
Manufacturing
IT
Energy
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
