New Technology Analysis Report of Dried Pasta Market 2019-2025
Dry pasta is made up of semolina flour and water. These ingredients are mixed into a paste and then pushed through molds and cut into different shapes of pasta. Once the dough has been shaped, it is put through a drying process that extracts all the moisture. Since dry noodles contain no moisture, they have a longer shelf life than fresh noodles, and they can last up to two years if the packaging is unopened.
The global Dried Pasta market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. There are several potent figures and facts to grace the report and they have been estimated from data collected by experts for a forecast period 2025. Several prospects in diverse fields have been announced in the report that could impact the current market proceedings and help in decision-making process of various companies.
Food retail sector accounts for a significant share of the expenditure of consumers since retail food items are purchased more frequently than expenditure is made on the food service segment. Retail food includes all those items which are purchased and consumed off-premise and are generally sourced from grocery stores, mass merchandisers, and supermarkets & hypermarkets.
Top key Players Included in Dried Pasta Market
Barilla
De Cecco
La Molisana
Divella
Rummo Pasta
Voiello
Buitoni
Racconto
Lundberg Family Farms
Ronzoni
Mueller’s Pasta
Creamette
Fauji Infraavest Foods Ltd
KS Sulemanji Esmailji & Sons
Market Segmentation
Dried Pasta market size by Type
Chunky Shapes
Bow-tie or Butterfly Shapes
Shells Shapes
Quill or Pen Nib Shapes
Tubes Shapes
Flaky
Spiral Shapes
Dried Pasta market size by Applications
Home
Commercial
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Central & South America
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
GCC Countries
Egypt
South Africa
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Dried Pasta are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
