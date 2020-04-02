Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) Market – Shares, Strategies and Opportunities 2024

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) Market: Overview

Nitrogen trifluoride (NF3) is being widely used in the semiconductor and microelectronic industries across the globe. It is also used in the production processes of electronic components, solar cells, and panel displays. As nitrogen trifluoride is considered as an eco-friendly substitute for sulfur hexachloride and per-fluorocarbons in all mentioned applications, owing to which the global market is expected to witness robust growth in the next few years. The market intelligence study on the global nitrogen trifluoride market offers an in-depth analysis, providing insights into the key factors that are expected to encourage the growth of the market in the near future.

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) Market: Drivers and Barriers

The robust development of the consumer electronics market is one of the important factors expected to encourage the growth of the global nitrogen trifluoride market in the near future. In addition, the rising demand for LCD televisions and several other electronic products is likely to boost the demand for nitrogen trifluoride across the globe. The rising disposable income of consumers and their improving lifestyle, especially in developing economies are further estimated to accelerate the growth of the global market in the coming years.

Furthermore, the rising focus of key players on the expansion of the application base and several government initiatives to encourage the use of nitrogen trifluoride are some of the other factors that are predicted to fuel the growth of the global nitrogen trifluoride market throughout the forecast period. The other factors that are expected to impact the growth of the overall market have been discussed at length in the scope of the research study.

Global Nitrogen Trifluoride (NF3) Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regional segments, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global nitrogen trifluoride market and is likely to account for a large share in the coming years. The robust growth of this region can be attributed to the developing consumer electronics and semiconductors markets in South Korea, and China. In addition, the growing demand from the flat panel display market is another factor that is likely to accelerate the growth of the market in the next few years.

Furthermore, North America is expected to remain in the second position in the global nitrogen trifluoride market in terms of consumption, followed by Europe. These regions are estimated to witness steady growth in the next few years. The growing focus on research and development activities and innovations in this field is estimated to fuel the growth of the overall market in the coming few years. The research study has provided the market size and share of the leading segments, along with the expected growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned in the Research Report

The global nitrogen trifluoride market is considered as highly competitive and fragmented in nature. The competition is expected to get intense in the next few years, owing to the rising number of players participating in the global market. Furthermore, the rising number of mergers and acquisitions and strategic alliances and the expansion of the application base are estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market in the next few years. The notable efforts being taken by the leading players are expected to contribute extensively towards the growth of the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market for nitrogen trifluoride are Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Ulsan Chemical Company Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, Huntsman Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay Chemicals, Kanto Denka Kogyo, Central Glass Co. Ltd., Anderson Development Company, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Rhodia Chemicals, American Gas Group, Ashland, and BASF SE. A detailed overview of the company profiles has been included in the study to provide a strong understanding of the competitive scenario of the market.