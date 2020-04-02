Obesity Treatment Market Key Companies Profile, Research and Insights By 2023

The global Obesity Treatment Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. Growing obese population, increasing acceptance of bariatric surgeries, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and favorable reimbursement policies are expected to boost the market growth during the forecast period. However, factors such as high cost of surgery followed by the risks of infection and anesthesia allergy and low healthcare expenditure in the middle and low- income countries are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players for the global obesity treatment market are VIVUS, Inc. (U.S.), Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), Allergan (Republic of Ireland), Cousin Biotech (France), EnteroMedics, Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), Medtronic (U.S.), USGI Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Mediflex Surgical Products (U.S.), Covidien plc (Republic of Ireland), Olympus Corporation (Japan), and others.

Segmentation

The global obesity treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into inactivity obesity, food obesity, anxiety obesity, venous obesity, atherogenic obesity, and gluten obesity. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into blood tests, physical examination, and others. The blood tests segment is sub-segmented into cholesterol test, liver function test, thyroid test, and others. The physical examination segment is sub-segmented into heart rate measurement, blood pressure measurement, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication, surgery, lifestyle changes, and others. The medication segment is sub-segmented into orlistat, lorcaserin, phentermine and topiramate, liraglutide, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into gastric bypass surgery, Laparoscopic Adjustable Gastric Banding (LAGB), gastric sleeve, biliopancreatic diversion, gastric sleeve, and others. On the basis of end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global obesity treatment market. The increasing obese population, the presence of a well-developed healthcare sector, and presence of developed economies such as the U.S. and Canada are the drivers for the market growth within the region. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditures and presence of market players such as Medtronic, Mediflex Surgical Products, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and others within the Americas boost the regional growth of the market. Europe is second in the global obesity treatment market owing to the availability of funds for research, growing obese population, and increasing adoption of bariatric surgeries within the region. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region. This can be attributed to the increasing obese population, presence of developing economies, and a growing healthcare sector within the region. On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global obesity treatment market. The presence of poor economies and stringent government policies especially within the Africa region restrict the regional market growth.

