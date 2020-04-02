Oxygen Delivery Systems Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, 2017-2025

Global Oxygen Delivery Systems Market: Overview

Oxygen delivery system is a device used to administer, regulate, and supplement oxygen to patients in order to increase the arterial oxygenation. Oxygen delivery systems provide oxygen therapy, wherein there is administration of oxygen in concentrations higher than that of the ambient air. Oxygen delivery systems are used in both chronic and acute patient care.

Oxygen administration is routinely carried out for a majority of patients with respiratory distress, who are admitted in the emergency room, ICU, or ICCU. The overall aim of providing oxygen therapy through oxygen delivery systems is to maintain adequate tissue oxygenation while minimizing the cardiopulmonary work. Oxygen therapy by using oxygen delivery systems is very common in case of patients with intense cardiopulmonary disorder.

A few common indications for which oxygen therapy has to be provided by using oxygen delivery systems are tachypnea, accessory muscle work, dyspnea, cyanosis, tachycardia, and hypertension. Precaution needs to be taken while providing oxygen therapy through an oxygen delivery systems in order to avoid high amount of oxygen supply, as it can cause complications.

Global Oxygen Delivery Systems Market: Key Segments

The oxygen delivery systems market has been segmented according to delivery mode, technology, end-user, and geography. Based on delivery mode, the market has been segmented into nasal cannulas, simple face masks, partial re-breather masks, non-re-breather masks, venturi masks, tracheostomy masks, and tracheostomy HME connectors.

In terms of technology, the oxygen delivery systems market has been divided into low-flow systems and high-flow systems. In a low-flow system, the room is entrained because the gas flow is insufficient. In a high-flow system, entrainment of the room air does not occur. Based on end-user, the oxygen delivery systems market has been segmented into multispecialty hospitals, private hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and mobile cardiac ambulances. Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The oxygen delivery systems market is driven by increase in the prevalence of diseases led by increased obesity and associated complications such as cardiac arrest and diabetes. Moreover, factors such as increased number of hospital administration cases, developed health care infrastructure, risen awareness regarding sleep apnea, developed facilities for emergency medical aid at small establishments, and expanded insurance coverage across the globe augment the market. However, a few factors restrain the oxygen delivery systems market; for example, high cost incurred for establishing the setup, unavailability of beds in hospitals due to increase in the number of hospital administration cases, and lack of standard health care infrastructure led by low financial support.

Geographically, the global oxygen delivery systems market has been segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period, due to rising disposable income, developed health care infrastructure, growing number of health issues, and expanding insurance coverage in the region. Europe follows North America, due to increased awareness regarding sleep apnea, improved health care services, and expanded insurance coverage in the region.

The oxygen delivery systems market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace, due to improved health care infrastructure, increased awareness regarding treatment, expanded health insurance coverage, and availability of health care facilities such as mobile ambulances for emergency support in the region. Latin America is an emerging oxygen delivery systems market, due to increased investment in health care services in the region. The market in Middle East & Africa is expanding at a sluggish pace, due to lack of standard health care facilities, lack of awareness regarding treatment, low insurance coverage, and large pool of low-income patients in the region.

Global Oxygen Delivery Systems Market: Key Players

Top players operating in the global oxygen delivery systems market are ResMed Inc., Philips Respironics, Fisher & Paylkel Healthcare Ltd., BMC Medical Co. Ltd., Curative Medical Inc., Weinmann Medical Devices, and DeVilbiss Healthcare.

