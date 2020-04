Peri-implantitis Market Trends And Growth Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

Dental implants has become an established therapy in dentistry essential to replace missing teeth in different clinical situations. Peri-implantitis is a site-specific infectious disease that affects the hard and soft tissue surrounding a dental implant. It is an inflammatory reaction with loss of a supporting bone in the tissues surrounding a dental implant. Success rate of dental implants is reported to be around 82.9% after 16 years of follow-up. However, 10%–50% of the dental implants exhibited signs of peri-implantitis after 10 years. The most common symptoms of peri-implantitis include severe toothache, swelling of the gum, feeling of the implant becoming loose, and discomfort.

The microorganisms most commonly associated with peri-implantitis are mobile forms and spirochetes of Gram-negative bacteria. Most common microbes associated with peri-implantitis are Porphyromonas gingivalis, Prevotella intermedia, Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans, Treponema denticola, Bacteroides forsythus, Peptostreptococcus micros, Prevotella nigrescens, and Fusobacterium nucleatum. Poor design of the dental implant, excessive mechanical stress, and corrosion between non-noble metal structures connected to a titanium implant are some of the factors responsible for the onset and development of peri-implantitis. Other factors include osteoporosis, smoking, diabetes mellitus, and long-term treatment with radiation, corticoids, and chemotherapy.

The diagnosis of peri-implantitis needs careful differentiation from peri-implant mucositis. The diagnosis is based on probing depth and bleeding of peri-implant pockets, changes in color of the gingiva, suppuration, and steady loss of bone height near the tooth. Additional diagnostic parameters include peri-implant radiography, mobility, and microbiology.

The global peri-implantitis market has been divided based on treatment and geography. The treatment of peri-implantitis depends on of the amount of bone loss and its aesthetic impact on the dental implant. Based on treatment, the peri-implantitis market has been segmented into non-surgical treatment and surgical treatment. Non-surgical treatment includes debridement by ultrasonic or laser devices and by mechanical means, either alone or in combination with antibiotic and/or antiseptic agents. Surgical treatment includes use of re-sective or regenerative technique.

The surgical treatment segment is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period, as it is the most preferred option for the treatment of peri-implantitis. Increase in the number of dental procedures, rise in the number of oral diseases, surge in the incidence of peri-implantitis, and growth of elderly population with tooth loss have boosted the global peri-implantitis market. However, high cost of dental procedures and lack of awareness are factors that restrain the peri-implantitis market in developing countries.

Geographically, the global peri-implantitis market can be segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is anticipated to be a dominant peri-implantitis market during the forecast period, followed by North America. Increase in the incidence of peri-implantitis, rise in geriatric population, surge in the number of dental issues and oral diseases, well-established health care infrastructure, and favorable reimbursement policies are factors driving the peri-implantitis market in Europe. The peri-implantitis market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period, driven by India and China owing to large population, favorable government initiatives, and availability of developed health care facilities in these countries.

Leading players operating in the global peri-implantitis market are Geistlich Pharma Inc., Aetna Inc., Dawood & Tanner, and Neoss.

