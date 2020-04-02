Podiatry Equipment Market: Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, And Future Prospects

Global Podiatry Equipment Market: Overview

Podiatry is a medical specialty that deals in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of a wide range of ankle and foot diseases, defects, and injuries. Podiatrists diagnose and treat foot problems caused due to underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and arthritis. Different types of equipment, devices, and systems are used for the accurate diagnosis and treatment of various types of foot disorders, diseases, and injuries, including ingrown toenails, heel and arch pains, and skin problems. This equipment includes podoscopes, podiatry chairs, podiatric drills and lasers, biopsy kits and instruments, podiatry lights, scissors and nippers, and other products. Podoscopes are widely used for the diagnosis of foot and ankle disease and injuries.

Global Podiatry Equipment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global podiatry equipment market is projected to be driven by high prevalence and rising incidence of podiatry diseases and arthritis and diabetes worldwide. A large proportion of the adult population is affected by foot pain, Achilles tendonitis, bunions, ankle pain, hammer toe, and claw toe worldwide. It is estimated that about 19% of the population of the U.S. has an average of 1.4 foot problems each year. Diabetes is one of the leading causes of foot complications worldwide that causes several foot disorders such as tingling and pain, low blood supply in feet, and foot ulcers.

Technological advancements in diagnostic and treatment podiatric devices, new product developments, and favorable medical reimbursement policies are projected to fuel the podiatry equipment market during the forecast period. Moreover, increased awareness about foot diseases, and rise in demand for preventive health care in developed countries is likely contribute to the expansion of the podiatry equipment market. On the other hand, the high cost of equipment is projected to restrain the podiatry equipment market during the forecast period.

Global Podiatry Equipment Market: Key Segments

The global podiatry equipment market can be segmented based on product, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global podiatry equipment market can be classified into operating units, podiatry chairs, diagnostic devices, accessories, and others. The operating units segment is projected to account for a prominent podiatry equipment market share by the end of 2025. The operating units segment can be further sub-divided into podiatry workstations, podiatry drills, podiatry shock wave therapy devices, podiatry lasers, surgical lights, and others.

The diagnostic devices segment can be further split into podoscopes, baropodometry platforms, orthopedic 3D scanners, and others. The podoscope sub-segment is projected to be highly lucrative and is likely to expand at rapid CAGR during the forecast period. A podoscope is a diagnostic device that uses highly polarized light for the detection of orthopedic foot defects. Podoscopes help to determine the root cause of painful walking, deformities, leg pain, ligament damage, and other ailments of the legs.

The accessories segment can be further categorized into nail scissors & nippers, black files and probes, biopsy packs, and others. Based on end-user, the global podiatry market can be segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and specialty clinics. The hospitals segment is projected to dominate the global podiatry equipment market by the end of 2025.

In terms of region, the global podiatry equipment market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the global podiatry equipment market by the end of 2025. A large number of adults and children in the U.S. are diagnosed with the foot problems. It is estimated that around 75% of people in the U.S. will experience foot problems in their lifetime.

Well-established health care facilities, easy access to healthcare facilities, and high levels of awareness about foot and ankle disorder in the region are estimated to drive the podiatry equipment market in the region. Europe is also likely to constitute a significant share of the global podiatry equipment market. The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The podiatry equipment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at moderate pace during the forecast period.

Global Podiatry Equipment Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global podiatry equipment market include Erchonia Corporation, Sheaumann Laser, Inc., Elektronische Steuergeräte GmbH, NAMROL GROUP, Vismara s.r.l., Sensor Medica, S.M.D. Srl, Mariotti & C. srl, ELLA LEGROS, and CHINESPORT S.p.a..

