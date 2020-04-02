Polypropylene Catalyst Market Structure With Estimate Size, Share, Growth Analysis, Forecast to 2023

Synopsis of Polypropylene Catalyst Market:

Polypropylene catalysts Market are used to obtain different types of polypropylene based on stereospecificity, C-monomer distribution, and degree of linearity. The demand of high-grade polypropylene is increasing in the automotive industry due to the need of improved thickness, toughness, and other essential characteristics.

Polypropylene catalysts are categorized into Ziegler–Natta (ZN) catalyst, metallocene catalyst, and others. Based on product type, the Ziegler–Natta segment is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period due to the good morphology control and profitability offered by these types of catalysts.

Based on manufacturing process, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been categorized as gas-phase process, bulk phase process, and others. The gas-phase process segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing market owing to the cost-effectiveness of the process and the purity of polypropylene produced with minimal residue.

Competitive Analysis:

The key players in the global polypropylene catalyst market are

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV (Netherlands)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)

China Petrochemical Corporation (China)

Japan Polypropylene Corporation (Japan)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Reliance Industries Limited (India)

SABIC (Saudi Arabia)

Univation Technologies, LLC (US)

R. Grace & Co.-Conn (US).

Market Segmentation:

The global polypropylene catalyst market has been segmented based on product type, manufacturing process, application, end-use industry, and region.

Based on product type, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been classified as Ziegler-Natta catalyst, metallocene catalyst, and others.

Based on manufacturing process, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been divided into bulk process, gas-phase process, and others.

By application, the global polypropylene catalyst market has been segregated into films, fibers, tubes, injection-molded products, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global polypropylene catalyst market has been studied for five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Latin American market is projected to witness sluggish growth owing to the limited demand for polypropylene catalysts. The market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a moderate pace in the coming years due to rising polypropylene production with Egypt accounting for the largest share of the regional market.

The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period owing to the rising demand in end-use industries such as chemicals, packaging, automotive, and medical. Low labor costs, increasing per capita income, and easy raw material availability are the major drivers for the growth of the regional polypropylene catalyst market.

