Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film Market – Global Industry Growth Drivers, Regional Outlook 2019-2025

Barrier filmsare an integral part of food packaging solutions, especially in thin plastic-based products.

Global Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film.

This report researches the worldwide Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, China and Japan.

This study categorizes the global Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cosmo Films

Jindal Poly Films

Toray Plastics

Klockner Pentaplast Europe

ProAmpac

Treofan

Amcor

Celplast Metallized Products

Sealed Air Corporation

Mondi Group

Winpak

Coveris Holdings

Taghleef Industries

Ester Industrie

Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film Breakdown Data by Type

Bags Packaging

Blister Packaging

Laminate

Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film Breakdown Data by Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronic Devices

Medical Devices

Other

Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film Production Breakdown Data by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Polypropylene (PP) Barrier Film Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

GCC Countries

Egypt

South Africa

