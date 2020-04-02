Scratch Resistance Plastics Market : Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth Forecast by Regions and Applications 2027

Scratch resistance plastics or polymers can be enhanced by coating, mineral fillers, and additive technology. The polypropylene resins are widely used for making of scratch resistant plastic. Plastic compounds are used with additives such as mica, glass fiber, talc, and other additives to improve scratch resistant properties. High impact strength and scratch proof properties are essential in automotive interior applications. Mineral modifiers such as talc and wollastonite are widely used to manufacture polyolefin. This technique enhances properties such as stiffness and heat resistance. Chemically modified wollastonite is used to manufacture automotive parts such as interiors, exterior, and under the hood components. Small car parts are majorly made using polypropylene, which easily develops scratches. Silicon additives are key scratch resistance additives primarily added to plastic components.

Growth in the automotive industry and the increase in stringent regulations on vehicle safety are key factors that are projected to fuel the scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period. Scratch resistance plastics hold key importance for vehicle safety and passenger safety. The increasing accidents cases across the globe is projected to fuel demand for scratch resistance plastics in the next few years. Strict regulation for plastic production in several countries due to carbon emission is likely to hamper the scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period.Based on polymer type, the scratch resistance plastics market can be segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, polystyrene, and others. The polypropylene segment is projected to hold a major share of the scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period. Extensive use of these plastics in interiors and exteriors parts of passenger cars and other vehicles is anticipated to fuel the scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period.

In terms of end-use industry, the scratch resistance plastics market can be divided into automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, packaging, and others. The automotive segment is projected to constitute a major share of the scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period. Increasing demand for vehicles across the globe is likely to fuel the scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the scratch resistance plastics market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of consumption, Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the global scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period. China is a prominent producer of plastics components. China has a prominent number of the manufacturer of several automotive parts and components. This factor is projected to drive the scratch resistance plastics market at a significant pace in the next few years. North America and Europe are anticipated to constitute a major share of the global scratch resistance plastics market during the forecast period. Stringent regulation on vehicle safety in the U.S., France, and Germany are expected to boost the demand for scratch resistance plastics in the next few years. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is likely to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period owing to the recovery of the automotive sector.

Scratch Resistance Plastics Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global scratch resistance plastics market. Prominent manufacturers of scratch resistance plastics include Wacker Chemie AG, Phantom Plastics, Croda International Plc, and SABIC.