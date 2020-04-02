Single-photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) Systems Market Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Analysis And Forecasts To 2026

Single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) is a nuclear imaging technique that uses radioactive tracers and a scanner to record data to produce two or three-dimensional images. SPECT has reportedly been combined with computed tomography (CT) and MRI scanners to provide detailed anatomical and metabolic information of a patient. SPECT systems have gained popularity globally due to usage in diagnosis of various diseases such as cardiac, brain, and cancer. Moreover, several types of therapeutics radioisotopes, such as iodine-123, technetium-99m, xenon-133, thallium-201, and fluorine-18, are used along with the SPECT system for pain treatment and cell destruction procedure. Proper calibration and operation drive the high quality results of SPECT systems. However, new developments in computer technology and radiology medical devices using different modality are paving the way for earlier diagnosis and treatment of disease.

High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, and cancer, rise in patient awareness, surge in research and development initiatives, and increase in demand for diagnostic imaging devices such as MRI and X-ray devices are the major factors driving the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases is one of the leading causes of death globally. In 2016, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 37% of the 16 million deaths under the age of 70 years due to non-communicable diseases. According to the WHO (2015), the number of new cancer cases is expected to rise by about 70% over the next two decades. Growth in technologies such as SPECT systems integrated with X-ray and computed tomography (CT) can fuel the overall diagnostic procedures for diseases such as cancer and neurological diseases. High cost of reagents, side effects of radiopharmaceutical, and sensitivity toward storage conditions are expected to hamper the growth of the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market.

The single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market can be segmented based on tracer type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of tracer type, the market can be classified into technetium Tc-99m, iodine I-123, indium-111, gold Ag-198, iodine-125, iodine I-131, chromium CR-51, mercury Hg-197, mercury Hg-203, and others. Based on application, the global single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market can be categorized into cardiology, oncology, neurology, and others.

Cardiovascular is a rapidly growing segment because of increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases globally. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 17.5 million deaths in 2012, representing 31% of all the global deaths. Of these, an estimated 7.4 million were due to coronary heart disease and 6.7 million were due to stroke. In terms of product type, the market can be bifurcated into hybrid SPECT system and standalone SPECT system. Based on end-user, the global single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market can be divided into diagnostic laboratories, research institutes, hospitals, and others.

Geographically, the global single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global market due to increase in number of heart patients, rise in cancer disease, and aging population. Early-phase diagnosis and treatment of disease drives the medical devices market which in turn is expected to propel the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market in North America.

Europe is the second largest market for single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems, the region has favorable government policies regarding health care infrastructure, favorable regulations on radiopharmaceutical products, presence of key players, and awareness programs about cancer and cardiovascular diseases. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to increase in population, changing lifestyle, rise in awareness among patients, and surge in per capita expenditure. Additionally, economic growth leading to improvement in health care infrastructure and increase in pharmaceutical distribution channels in developing countries such as India and China are likely to propel the single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) systems market in Asia Pacific.

Major players operating in the global single-photon emission computed tomography systems market include Mallinckrodt plc, GE Healthcare, Guerbet Group, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Eli Lilly and Company, Bayer AG, A Gamma Medica, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and Aytu BioScience, Inc.

