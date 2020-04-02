Spike In Demand For Diesel Fuel Injector Market Is One Of The Biggest Drivers For The Global Market

The diesel fuel injector for automotive is a type of injector that is used for injecting fuel into the cylinder in a compression ignition engine. Diesel fuel injector injects the fuel at very high injection pressure in order to atomize the fuel and produce high pressure for combustion inside the engine cylinder. The engine cylinder needs to be made of high grade material that can withstand higher stresses. Moreover, diesel fuel injectors are expensive as compared to injectors that are used for other alternative fuels and their function is controlled by the electronic control unit.

The market of diesel fuel injectors for automotive is expanding owing to the presence of a high number of diesel vehicles on the road; however, the diesel fuel injector market for automotive is anticipated to contract during the forecast period owing to rising preference of society toward electric vehicles and growing market for electric vehicles. Moreover, heavy vehicles used in industries are powered by diesel engines, as diesel engines can produce high torque as compared to the gasoline engines. Therefore, the market for diesel fuel injector for automotive is expected to expand due to the rise in production of heavy vehicles and their applications.

The global diesel fuel injector market for automotive can be segmented based on feed of fuel injector, injection system, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Based on fuel injector, the market can be divided in terms of feed of the injector into the combustion chamber. Among all segments, top feed diesel fuel injector is anticipated to be a leading segment of the market owing to the simple design of the injection system.

Based on fuel injection system, the multipoint fuel injection system segment is anticipated to hold a leading share of the diesel fuel injector market due to efficient combustion of the fuel in the combustion chamber in order to produce required power. Arrangement of fuel injectors in different ways leads to variation in output of the engine. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the segment at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, aftermarket is expected to be the leading segment of the diesel fuel injector market for automotive, as fuel injectors have a lifespan of around 10,000 miles. Technological improvements have led to an increase in lifespan of vehicles; hence, injectors are replaced at least once in the lifespan of a vehicle, resulting in higher demand for the aftermarket segment of the diesel fuel injectors for automotive market.

Need an overview of the report? Ask for the brochure here

Based on vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to hold a major share of the diesel fuel injector market for automotive, owing to high production of passenger vehicles; however, most heavy commercial vehicles are equipped with diesel engines. Therefore, rise in the production of heavy commercial vehicles is anticipated to boost the diesel fuel injector for automotive market.

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is likely to hold the leading share of the global diesel fuel injector market for automotive, followed by Europe. China and India witness significant production of diesel vehicles owing to the high production of commercial vehicles with diesel powertrains. Europe is the second-most popular region for diesel vehicles; however, the production of diesel vehicle is continuously declining in the region due to higher emission of diesel engines.

Key players operating in the global diesel fuel injector market for automotive include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Infineon Technologies AG, Keihin Corporation, Woodward, Inc, and Magneti Marelli S.p.A.