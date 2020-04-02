Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2019-2025
Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are prominently used for better cross-border surveillance to enhance military intelligence, communication, and border security.
Currently, most UAVs rely on lithium polymer (Li-Po) or lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries because of their high energy density and high charge and discharge rate capacity. However, the growing need for improved endurance in UAVs with enhanced flight range has propelled several UAV manufacturers to opt for solar technology as the primary source of power in UAVs. The UAV manufacturers are increasingly shifting towards the development of solar-powered UAV drone, which will positively aid in this markets growth during the forecast period. Such drones offer a sustainable way to provide goods and services to remote areas quickly and effectively, which is similar to satellites. Also, these solar-powered UAVs are being increasingly used in the agricultural sector for monitoring climate change and environmental effects and in delivery services.
Get a Sample PDF at: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2436501
APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the UAV battery market during the forecast period and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% by 2023. The growing demand from APAC has resulted in the tremendous growth and development of commercial UAVs as the majority of APAC nations do not have a high level of restriction for unmanned flight through the civil airspace. Factors such as the extensive use of civilian UAVs and increased defense spending will drive the market growth during the forecast period.
In 2019, the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery.
This report studies the global market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
Ballard Power Systems
Cella Energy
Denchi Power
Sion Power
Tadiran Batteries
…
Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2436501
Market Segment by Product Type
MALE UAV
HALE UAV
Tactical UAV
Mini-UAV
Micro-UAV
Market Segment by Application
ISR
Precision Agriculture
Product Delivery
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
About ResearchMoz
ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfil all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organisations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/13221461
For More Reports Visit @ http://marketresearchlatestreports.blogspot.com/