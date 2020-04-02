Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery Market – Global Industry to Witness Significant Increase in Demand During 2019-2025

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles are prominently used for better cross-border surveillance to enhance military intelligence, communication, and border security.

Currently, most UAVs rely on lithium polymer (Li-Po) or lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries because of their high energy density and high charge and discharge rate capacity. However, the growing need for improved endurance in UAVs with enhanced flight range has propelled several UAV manufacturers to opt for solar technology as the primary source of power in UAVs. The UAV manufacturers are increasingly shifting towards the development of solar-powered UAV drone, which will positively aid in this markets growth during the forecast period. Such drones offer a sustainable way to provide goods and services to remote areas quickly and effectively, which is similar to satellites. Also, these solar-powered UAVs are being increasingly used in the agricultural sector for monitoring climate change and environmental effects and in delivery services.

APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the UAV battery market during the forecast period and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 15% by 2023. The growing demand from APAC has resulted in the tremendous growth and development of commercial UAVs as the majority of APAC nations do not have a high level of restriction for unmanned flight through the civil airspace. Factors such as the extensive use of civilian UAVs and increased defense spending will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

In 2019, the market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery.

This report studies the global market size of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Battery production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

In global market, the following companies are covered:

Ballard Power Systems

Cella Energy

Denchi Power

Sion Power

Tadiran Batteries

…

Market Segment by Product Type

MALE UAV

HALE UAV

Tactical UAV

Mini-UAV

Micro-UAV

Market Segment by Application

ISR

Precision Agriculture

Product Delivery

Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.

United States

China

European Union

Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

