VCI Stretch Films Market Share Set for Broad Growth by 2026

VCI Stretch Films Market: An Overview

Volatile corrosion inhibitors are a class of chemical compounds used for protecting the surface from corrosion without the use of other protective coatings. Polyethylene stretch films are impregnated with VCI formulations to form VCI stretch films. VCI stretch films are anti-corrosive films which help in keeping metal surface clean, rust and corrosion-free and at the same time, palletizes and unitizes metal items for maximum safety during storage and shipment. Irregularly shaped equipment can easily and effectively be wrapped with VCI stretch films. Manufacturers offer VCI stretch films in a variety of thicknesses which are compatible with manual as well as automatic stretch wrapping equipment.

VCI Stretch Films Market: Dynamics

The use of VCI stretch films is expected to increase, which can be attributed to healthy expansion of the packaging industry along and growing demand for efficient protective solutions against rust and corrosion during shipping and transportation. VCI stretch films find applications in other various end-use industries, such as electrical & electronics, chemicals, agriculture, aerospace and more where corrosion is a major challenge. VCI stretch films can be applied on ferrous and non-ferrous metals, including steel, iron, copper and more. Moreover, VCI stretch films aid in reducing labor costs as handling of bundled package is relatively easier. Also, protection against moisture during water borne transit can be assured by the use of these films. These characteristics make VCI stretch films a preferred alternative for shipping applications and are expected to witness escalated demand globally during the forecast period.

Also, use of VCI stretch films saves time and cost when compared to other wrapping methods. VCI stretch films can also be used for bulk loads, such as metal cages or bins, metal cabinets, heavy equipment and around steel coils. They are ideal for operations where various pallet configurations that make too many sizes of VCI bags difficult to stock. VCI stretch films are non-toxic, environmentally friendly and recyclable. These factors are expected to drive the demand for VCI stretch films during the forecast period.

VCI Stretch Films Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global VCI stretch films market has been segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Japan. North America is expected to dominate the global VCI stretch films market due to growing applications of VCI stretch films in automotive as well as shipping & logistics industries. Asia Pacific excl. Japan (APEJ) region is expected to exhibit lucrative growth opportunities for VCI stretch films market owing to the rapid growth being witnessed in the construction and electronics industry in the region. Countries such as China and India are expected to represent high incremental opportunity, which can be attributed to the rapidly growing infrastructure sector in the region.

VCI Stretch Films Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global VCI stretch films market are Armor Protective Packaging Inc., Penguin Plastics Inc., Presto Products Company, Patkar Extrusiontech (Pvt.) Ltd., Muller LCS Inc., Daubert Cromwell, Inc. Green Packaging Inc., KPR Adcor Inc., Northern Technologies International Corporation (NTIC) (Zerust Excor). Many other local and unorganized players are expected to enter and contribute to the growth of VCI stretch films market during the forecast period.