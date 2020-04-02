Vesicular Monoamine Transporter-2 Inhibitors Market to Witness Widespread Expansion by 2025

Vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) is a membrane-embedded protein that is responsible for uptake of monoamines neurotransmitters such as dopamine, serotonin, norepinephrine, and histamines into the synaptic vesicles in monoaminergic neurons. Vesicular monoamine transporter proteins 2 are expressed in the central nervous system (CNS) and plays the crucial role in the signaling process between the monoamine neurons. VMAT2 is the only transporter that carries the cytoplasmic dopamine into the vesicles. Hence, it is widely targeted for therapeutic treatments of Parkinson’s and Huntington’s disease. VMAT2 inhibitors block VMAT2 proteins and control the neurotransmission activity, thereby reducing the unwanted body movements caused by Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia. VMAT2 inhibitors are widely used for the treatment of uncontrollable involuntary, repetitive body movements caused due to tardive dyskinesia and Huntington’s disease.

The global Vesicular Monoamine Transporter-2 Inhibitors Market is driven primarily by rise in incidence of the diseases mentioned above. Huntington’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that causes involuntary body movement, loss of recognition ability, and emotional problems. Prevalence of this disease is high in the developed countries, especially in Europe. An estimated five to seven people per 100,000 are affected by Huntington’s disease in countries in the West. High prevalence of Huntington’s disease has been observed in Venezuela, where around 700 people per 100,000 have the disease.

Tardive dyskinesia is a side effect of antipsychotic medications used for the treatment of schizophrenia and other mental health disorders. In the U.S., this disease occurs in 15% to 30% patients who have received long-term neuroleptic medication. Moreover, the investigational studies for the discovery of novel therapeutics using VMAT2 inhibitor to treat methamphetamine abuse are likely to boost demand during the forecast period. However, side effects of VMAT 2 inhibitors such as sleepiness, dry mouth, constipation, and heart conduction changes are likely to hamper the growth of the VMAT2 inhibitors market.

The global VMAT2 inhibitors market can be segmented based on application and region. In terms of application, the global market can categorized into Huntington’s disease and tardive dyskinesia. The tardive dyskinesia segment is projected to account for high market share by 2025. The segment is anticipated to record exponential growth rate during the forecast period. People with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders, and other neuropsychiatric disorders undergoing long-term medical treatments with antipsychotic medication are more likely to develop symptoms of tardive dyskinesia.

Geographically, the global VMAT2 inhibitors market can be segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is expected to hold significant share of the global market by 2025. Large market share of the region is attributed to increase in number of patients with bipolar diseases, schizophrenia, and Huntington’s disease in this region. Europe is likely to record high CAGR during the forecast period. High prevalence of Huntington’s disease and rise in incidence of tardive dyskinesia are projected to drive the market in the region during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global VMAT2 inhibitors market include Tocris Bioscience, Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., EUSA Pharma (UK) Limited, and Lundbeck, Inc.