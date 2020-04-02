Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market is Projected to Reach the Valuation of US$ 197.8 mn by 2025

Some of the main players in the India wine cooler and chest freezer market are AB Electrolux, Haier lnc, Kieis Ltd., Elan Professional Appliances Pvt. Ltd, Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Rockwell Industries Ltd., The Middleby Corporation, Western Refrigeration Private Limited, Whirlpool of India Limited, and Williams Refrigeration. Such companies are known to have leveraged strategic partnerships, joint ventures, and carefully-considered mergers and acquisitions to diversify their product portfolios, increase their customer base across geographies, and thus expand their market shares.

India is one of the key markets for wine cooler and chest freezer in Southeast Asia. A report by Transparency Market Research forecasts the market in India to expand at 4.9% CAGR during the period between 2017 and 2025. Rising at this rate, the report expects the market to attain a value of US$ 197.8 mn by 2025 from US$ 127.5 mn in 2016.

Request Sample pages of premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=26024

Economic Development in South India makes it Top Market

The TMR report finds that the segment of chest freezers accounted for a dominant share in the market – about 65.0% – in 2016. In the years ahead too, the chest freezer segment is predicted to retain its leading position due to the expansion in the service and hospitality sector comprising of restaurants, food chains, and the tourism industries. Changing lifestyles and habits of consumers will also contribute to the growth in the segment.

The TMR report throws light on the regional markets in North, East, South, and West India. Among them, the wine cooler and chest freezer market in South India grosses maximum revenue. This is because of the high consumption of processed food and beverages in the region, which in turn is on account of the increasing spending capacity of the people in the region due to its comparatively higher economic growth.

Surging Demand for Processed Foods and Beverages Boosts Market Majorly

Majorly boosting the market for wine cooler and chest freezer in India is the massive uptake of processed foods and beverages. This has been primarily stoked by the economic development of the nation which has not just increased the average disposable income of the people but also brought about changes in their lifestyle and consumption patterns. A booming tourism industry too is said to be boosting demand.

Food Safety and Quality Regulations Results in Higher Uptake

In addition, the lead analyst of the of the TMR report also factors in the growing thrust on food safety and quality regulations as a prominent growth driver in the market for wine coolers and chest freezers in India. “Wine coolers and chest freezers help in keeping food fresh by keeping them cool and also help in bringing down operational costs,” explains the analyst.

This review is based on the findings of a TMR report titled “Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market (Product – Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer; Wine Cooler Capacity – Less than 16 Bottles, 16 to 30 Bottles, 31 to 60 Bottles, 61 to 100 Bottles, and More than 100 Bottles; Wine Cooler Price – Economical and Premium; Chest Freezer Capacity – 500 & above Liters, 300 to 500 Liters, 200 to 300 Liters and 200 & Below Liters; Chest Freezer Price – Economical and Premium; Application – Retail, Hospitality, Food and Beverage Processing, and Cold Storage and Warehouses; Geography – North, West, South, and East) – India Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025.”

India Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market, by Product

Wine Cooler

Chest Freezer

Wine Cooler Market, by Capacity

Less than 16 bottles

16 to 30 bottles

31 to 60 bottles

61 to 100 bottles

More than 100 bottles

Chest Freezer Market, by Capacity

500 & above Liters

300 to 500 Liters

200 to 300 Liters

200 & Below Liters

Wine Cooler Market, by Price

Economical

Premium

Chest Freezer Market, by Price

Economical

Premium

India Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market, by Application

Retail

Hospitality

Food & Beverage Processing

Cold Storage & warehouses

Others

India Wine Cooler and Chest Freezer Market, by Region

North

West

South

East

To understand geography trends, Download Sample Report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26024

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/