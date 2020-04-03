Air Oxygen Blender Market Trends And Growth Factors Analysis 2017 – 2025

Gas blending is the procedure of precise mixing of different gases for a medical or non-medical purpose in a controlled environment. Gas mixing or blending has extensive use in industrial and research procedures, food making and storage, and medical gases. The necessity of equipment that can enable the formation of a mixture of ambient air and oxygen in an easy, safe, non-toxic and controlled fashion in critical care units is becoming increasingly important.

Air/oxygen blenders, also known as mixers or oxygen proportioners are special instruments that offer a simple, reliable, and accurate method of delivering gas to the patient. The air-oxygen blender is used to mix oxygen with ambient air for patient treatment. Air-oxygen blenders allow clinicians to form a precise mixture of oxygen, usually 21% to 100%. A typical air-oxygen blender has one or two low-flow or one high-flow output port.

Oxygen-air blenders are generally fitted out with a pressure-regulating apparatus and connectors for the main gas source and the supply of the mixed gas. The mixed gas output can then be passed through a humidifier or nebulizer and provided to patients at flow-rate of 1 L/min to more than 100 L/min using endotracheal tubes, oxygen tents, tracheostomy tubes, oxygen hoods, or masks. The blender is connected to a ventilator system, respirator, or breathing machine to supply proper air pressure into the patient’s lungs.

The air oxygen blender market is estimated to witness high growth during the forecast period due to their growing application in emergency situations to reduce the procedure time with their use and for faster recovery of patients. The market is also driven by technological advancements, increasing incidence and prevalence of chronic illnesses, and alarming rate of trauma and accident cases worldwide. Increase in the geriatric population vulnerable to chronic illnesses is also escalating the demand for surgical procedures globally, which in turn will drive the market for air oxygen blenders.

On the basis of product type, the air oxygen blender market can be segmented into low flow air/oxygen blender and high flow air/oxygen blender. Technological advancements such as MRI compatible models are expected to boost the air oxygen blender market during the forecast period. On the basis of end-user segment, the market can be fragmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, long-term care centers, and home-care settings. However, the air oxygen blender market is expected to face some restraints during the forecast period. Lack of skilled professionals in developing countries, hidden application cost, and unstable reimbursement regulations are hampering the growth of the air oxygen blender market in developing countries.

Geographically, the market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America is anticipated to be the largest market for air oxygen blenders owing to the large number of patients, increase in geriatric population, and mounting trauma cases. Asia Pacific is the most promising market due to expanding health care expenditures, boost in economic status, and large population of underserved patient pool.

Key players in the global air oxygen blender market include Precision Medical, Inc., Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Maxtec, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Med Devices, nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., Ohio Medical, Sechrist, and Weyer GmbH.

