Algin Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Introduction:-

Algin, also called Alginic acid or alginate, is an anionic polysaccharide distributed widely in the cell walls of brown algae, where through binding with water it forms a viscous gum. Algin and associated salts (sodium alginate, calcium alginate, ammonium alginate, and potassium alginate) are collectively referred to as alginates. They are used as a thickeners for colors. One unique use is as a hardener and thickener for joining threads in weaving. Once the fabric has been formed, the alginates may be dissolved, giving special effects to the material. These are also employed in printing textiles, glazing and sizing paper, special printers’ inks, paints, cosmetics, insecticides, and pharmaceutical preparations. The alginates are also used in making molds, castings and in taking dental impressions. The few of the several characteristics of algins are resulting in the growth of global algin market at a significant CAGR.

Segmentation:-

The algin market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-use. On the basis of type, the algin market can be segmented into sodium alginate, calcium alginate, potassium alginate, PGA, and others. The others segment include ammonium alginate, magnesium alginate, zinc alginate, Alginic acid, and value-added alginates. Globally, the alginates & derivatives market is driven by growing demand for sodium alginate, which is used in various industrial applications such as textile, paper, ceramics, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, along with the food & beverage industry. The others segment include ammonium alginate, magnesium alginate, zinc alginate, Alginic acid, and value-added alginates.

On the basis of application, the algin market can be segmented into food & beverage, industrial, pharmaceutical, and others. The others sub-segment includes personal care & cosmetics, and fertilizers)

Algin market is segmented on the basis of the end use which includes retail and industrial. The retail segment is further sub-segmented as distribution channel which includes online stores, hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialized drug stores, and convenience stores.

Global market drivers and restraints:-

Alginates are commonly used in jams, jellies and marmalades. They are used as stabilizers in prepared whipped-cream (pressure-dispensed whipped cream) where they help provide a creamy texture and prevent formation of ice crystals. The alginate market has also been thriving on the backdrop of its use in making popsicles where they help provide a smoother texture by ensuring that the fruit flavors are evenly distributed in the ice crystals during freezing. Moreover, the algins also help to stop dripping during a leakage. Ammonium alginate is commonly found in pie filling and gravy. Calcium alginate is used in icings and imitation fruit pulp. Sodium alginate is used in desserts (ice cream), puddings, sauces, toppings, and edible films. Algin is used to lower cholesterol levels and to reduce the amount of heavy chemicals including strontium, barium, tin, cadmium, manganese, zinc, and mercury that are taken up by the body. Algin is also used for the prevention and treatment of high blood pressure. In foods, algin is used in candy, gelatins, puddings, condiments, relishes, processed vegetables, fish products, and imitation dairy products. In manufacturing, algin is used as a binding agent in tablets, as a binding and soothing agent in throat lozenges, and as a film in peel-off facial masks.

Regional Outlook:-

The global market is dominated by North America and Europe. Developing countries are emerging as leading exporters of alginates to the North American and European regions. The Asia-Pacific region is one of the prominent producers and exporters of alginates. This region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing demand for convenience foods, dairy and processed meat products in the Asia-Pacific region drives the algin market.

Major Key players:-

Some of the major key who are driving the algin market globally are KIMICA Corporation, SNP, Inc, Kromopan USA, Dental Tech and the like.

