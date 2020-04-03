Amino Acid Derivatives Market Future Scope and the Growth Prospects with Forecast 2026

Derivatives of amino acids are synthesized through reaction at an amino group, carboxyl group, side-chain functional group, or from the replacement of any hydrogen by a heteroatom. Amino acids and their derivatives belong to a compound containing carboxyl group and amino group. They exist in free-state and bound-state forms. Derivatives of free amino acids are present in all types of animal cells and body fluids, while the derivatives of bound amino acids are basic components of proteins and peptides. Amino acid derivatives are building blocks for active ingredients that are utilized in cosmetic, pharmaceutical, nutrition, and health products.

The global amino acid derivatives market is primarily driven by the increase in demand for amino acid derivatives for the use in nutrition & nutraceutical industry. Amino acid derivatives are used in nutrient supplements as these are promote tissue growth, energy production, immune function, and nutrient absorption. Usage of amino acid derivatives in cosmetic peptides encourage anti-wrinkling and anti-aging properties. Increasing demand for cosmetic peptides in cosmetic products is anticipated to boost the demand for amino acid derivatives. Therefore, the growing demand for amino acid derivatives in the cosmetic industry is projected to drive the global amino acid derivatives market.

Based on purity, the global amino acid derivatives market can be bifurcated into < 99% and ≥ 99%. The ≥ 99% segment holds a major share of the market. Amino acid derivatives with ≥ 99% purity are extensively employed in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications, as it possesses exceptional properties to produce peptides. Use of these derivatives in these applications is expected to increase during forecast period.In terms of derivative type, the amino acid derivatives market can be segregated into coupling reagents; N-BOC-amino acids; N-Fmoc-amino acids; N-Z-amino acids; esters of amino acids; amides of amino acids; L-, DL- & D-amino acids; and others. The L-, DL- & D-amino acids segment is estimated to hold a major share of the global amino acid derivatives market in the near future. Derivatives of L-, DL- & D-amino acids function as a neurotransmitter, biosynthesizer, and nutritional supplements materials.

Based on end-use industry, the amino acid derivatives market can be divided into biotechnology & pharmaceuticals, nutrition & nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others. The biotechnology & pharmaceutical segment accounted for a major share of the global amino acid derivatives market in 2017. Amino acid derivatives are widely used in pharmaceutical industries owing to their hypoglycemic, antiketogenic, antibacterial, and antifungal properties.

Amino Acid Derivatives Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global amino acid derivatives market include Ajinomoto Co., Inc., CJ CheilJedang Corp., Evonik Indusries AG, Fufeng Group, KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Senn Chemicals, and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., and Varsal Chemicals. These players engage in mergers and acquisitions with local players to supplement their market opportunities. Furthermore, these players distribute products through strong distribution channels to increase their market share.