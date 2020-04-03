Anti-Hypertensive Drugs Market Analysis Revealing Key Drivers, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis through 2023

According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Anti-Hypertensive Drugs was valued at $32.2 billion in 2015, and is projected to reach $ USD 41.2 billion by 2023. Thus the market is anticipated to observe a sluggish growth; at a CAGR of 2.73% during 2016 to 2022.

Anti-Hypertensive Drugs are used to treat hypertension (high blood pressure). Hypertension is a state of chronic elevated arterial blood pressure at or greater than 140/90 mm Hg for adults. Hypertension is one of the most powerful risk factors for cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. There exact cause of hypertension is unknown but is said that unhealthy, heady lifestyle and ageing mirror such disorders as “Hypertension”.

The major market driving factors for secondary hypertension are greater detection and early diagnosis. Rise in the prevalence diseases such as kidney problems, thyroid problems, adrenal gland tumours, heart ailments, chronic alcohol use etc. in which anti-hypertensive drugs are used; are some of the other factors driving the growth of the Anti-Hypertensive Drugs market. The constraints however are overwhelming and include patent expiries such as Actelion’s Tracleer (2015), and United Therapeutic’s Remodulin (2014). Other blockbuster’s such as Novartis’s Diovan and Exforge, Sanofi Aventis’s Avapro (2012) etc are also off-patent.

Many antihypertensive drugs have their primary action on systemic vascular resistance. Some of these drugs produce vasodilation by interfering with sympathetic adrenergic vascular tone (sympatholytics) or by blocking the formation of angiotensin II or its vascular receptors. Other drugs are direct arterial dilators, and some are mixed arterial and venous dilators. Although less commonly used because of a high incidence of side effects, there are drugs that act on regions in the brain that control sympathetic autonomic outflow. By reducing sympathetic efferent activity, centrally acting drugs decrease arterial pressure by decreasing systemic vascular resistance and cardiac output.

Some antihypertensive drugs, most notably beta-blockers, depress heart rate and contractility (this decreases stroke volume) by blocking the influence of sympathetic nerves on the heart. Calcium-channel blockers, especially those that are more cardioselective, also reduce cardiac output by decreasing heart rate and contractility. Some calcium-channel blockers (most notably the dihydropyridines) are more selective for the systemic vasculature and therefore reduce systemic vascular resistance.

Segmentation

The Anti-Hypertensive Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation By Pharmacological Class : Comprises Diuretics, ACE Inhibitors, Calcium Channel Blockers, Adrenergic Blocker and other.

Segmentation By Hypertension Type : Comprises Systemic and Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs and other.

Segmentation By Disease Source : Comprises Primary and Secondary.

Segmentation By Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Regional Analysis

The antihypertensive drugs market covers growth drivers in the following regions, namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Americas accounted for a large market share owing to high prevalence of hypertension linked to cardiovascular and renal disorders. Drives by government and non-government organizations for creating awareness of the medical condition are likely to bolster the revenue of the antihypertensive drugs market in Americas.

The Europe region was the second-largest due to rise of cardiovascular diseases, unhealthy diets, and increase noticed in obesity levels of patients. According to the European Heart Network in 2017, heart diseases accounted for 3.9 million deaths. Germany, France, and the U.K. are expected to be the prime contributors to the antihypertensive drugs market in Europe.

The APAC region is projected to exhibit a robust pace owing to increased healthcare budget and rise in disposable income levels of patients. The setup of research and development centers to fast-track the commoditization of drugs for treating hypertension is likely to boost the APAC antihypertensive drugs market.

